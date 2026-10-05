The UAE's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs published the conditions foreigners must meet to obtain a single-entry tourist visa

The visa is available for either a 30-day or 60-day stay, but only if the sponsor is a registered tourism establishment in the UAE

Applicants must meet specific passport, travel, and insurance requirements before their application will be considered

The UAE's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) has outlined the exact conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy in order to qualify for a single-entry tourist visa into the country.

According to the GDRFA, the tourist visa covers stays of either 30 or 60 days. A key requirement is that the sponsor or host must be a recognised establishment operating within the UAE's tourism sector. Applicants are also required to pay both a prescribed service fee and a financial security deposit before the visa can be processed.

UAE lists 3 key conditions foreigners must meet to get tourist visa

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Passport and Document Requirements

The first condition states that applicants must hold a valid and approved passport or travel document that permits both entry into the UAE and return to the country of residence or issuance. The passport or travel document must carry a minimum remaining validity of six months at the time of application.

Beyond the passport requirement, applicants must also present a travel ticket confirming onward travel or departure from the UAE. The third condition requires that applicants hold medical insurance that is valid within the UAE for the duration of their stay.

How to Apply for the UAE Tourist Visa

The GDRFA has made the application process available through digital channels, including its official website and smart application. To apply, users must first log into the smart services system using either a UAE Pass or a personal username. From there, applicants search for the relevant visa service, complete the required application fields, and pay any applicable fees.

All three eligibility conditions must be met for the application to proceed. Travellers who do not hold valid medical insurance or whose passports fall short of the six-month validity threshold will not qualify under the current terms.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng