The Dubai government published details of a visit visa available to foreigners invited by UAE citizens or residents

Applicants must prove their relationship to the inviting party and pay a financial guarantee to qualify for the visa

The Dubai visit visa comes in single-entry or multi-entry options, with duration depending on the visitor's chosen plan

The Dubai government has outlined three duration options available to foreigners who wish to visit relatives or friends living in the emirate, under a visit visa arrangement that requires a UAE citizen or resident to serve as the inviting party.

According to the official Dubai government guidance, a UAE citizen or resident can apply for either a single-entry or multi-entry visit visa on behalf of the foreign national they wish to host.

Dubai lists three visit visa options for foreigners visiting friends or relatives. Photo credit: Faye Nureldine, Wong Yu Liang

Source: Getty Images

Dubai visit visa duration options

The guidance specifies three stay durations that a visitor can choose from, depending on their needs:

1. 30 days.

2. 60 days.

3. 90 days.

The visitor's stay is counted from the date of entry into the UAE, and the chosen duration determines the visa type issued.

Dubai visit visa: Who qualifies and what is required

To be eligible for this type of visa, the foreign national must be either a relative or a friend of a UAE citizen or resident. The inviting party is responsible for initiating the application process.

Two key requirements must be met before the visa can be granted. The applicant must submit documents that confirm the nature of their relationship with the UAE-based host, and the applicable financial guarantee must be paid.

The financial guarantee serves as a form of assurance that the visitor will comply with the terms of the stay.

The visit visa under this arrangement is distinct from tourist visas and is specifically designed for individuals who have a personal connection to someone already living in the UAE.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Dubai had listed four family members that foreigners can sponsor for residence permits.

Conditions for bringing family members to Dubai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dubai had published four conditions for foreigners seeking to bring in their family members.

Under the rules, both male and female foreign residents are permitted to sponsor family members, covering spouses, children under the age of 25, and unmarried daughters.

Children with special needs may be sponsored regardless of age.

Source: Legit.ng