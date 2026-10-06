The UAE government published terms and conditions for a special 60-day visa that covers ordinary passport holders and specific family members

The service applies to nationals of India, Kenya, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, and South Africa who meet set criteria

Eligible applicants must hold a valid visa or residence permit from select countries, including the US, UK, EU, Japan, and Australia

The United Arab Emirates government has published the terms and conditions for a special 60-day visa, naming the family members who qualify for the service alongside the nationalities it covers.

According to the UAE's Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Authority (ICP), the service extends beyond the primary passport holder to include qualifying family members, provided specific conditions are met.

The UAE has listed four family members who may qualify for its special 60-day entry visa. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Family members eligible for UAE 60-day visa

The ICP guidance lists four categories of family members who can access the service alongside the primary applicant:

1. Spouse.

2. Son.

3. Daughter.

4. Parents.

All family members must hold ordinary passports to be eligible, and they must also meet the same visa or residency requirements that apply to the primary applicant.

UAE: Countries covered and what applicants must hold

The UAE has named seven nationalities that can access the service. For Indian nationals and their eligible family members, the applicant must hold a valid visa, residence permit, or US Green Card issued by the United States, a European Union country, or the United Kingdom.

Alternatively, a valid residence permit issued by Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Singapore, or New Zealand also qualifies.

For nationals of Kenya, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, and South Africa, the same conditions apply, with the exception that a US Green Card is not explicitly listed as a qualifying document in this category.

Eligible applicants from these six countries must hold a valid visa or residence permit from the US, EU, or UK, or a valid residence permit from Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Singapore, or New Zealand.

In all cases, only ordinary passport holders are covered. Holders of diplomatic, service, or other passport categories do not qualify under the published terms.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UAE had listed the documents for family members seeking a special 60-day visa.

Countries eligible for UAE's special 60-day visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE had published countries whose family members are qualified for its special 60-day visa.

The service, published by the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, applies to ordinary passport holders who can show proof of a valid visa, residence permit, or equivalent document from a list of qualifying countries.

Seven countries are covered under the scheme, though the conditions differ depending on nationality.

Source: Legit.ng