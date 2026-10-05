U.S. Customs and Border Protection rolled out new digital tools to modernise how travellers access their admission records and length of stay

CBP introduced biometric facial matching and mobile technology as part of a broader push to cut costs and improve the travel experience

Travellers who cannot retrieve their I-94 form online have another option available to them

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has launched a set of digital tools designed to make it easier for travellers to access their immigration admission records, as part of a broader effort to modernise border processes and reduce operating costs.

The agency said the changes include the automation of paper forms, the rollout of mobile technology, and a wider use of biometric facial matching at ports of entry.

CBP expands digital border services, allowing travellers to access I-94 records, arrival history, and authorised stay details online. Photo credit: AndrewHanick/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

CBP said both the agency and its partners have already seen practical benefits from these changes.

How travellers can access their I-94 records

Under the new system, travellers can retrieve proof of their admission into the United States, their authorised length of stay, and up to five years of arrival history.

This information is available through the official CBP I-94 website at the Department of Homeland Security's portal, or through the CBP Link mobile application.

The I-94 form is a key document for foreign nationals in the United States, as it serves as official proof of lawful admission and indicates how long a visitor is permitted to remain in the country.

CBP said the goal is to create a more welcoming environment for all arriving travellers while cutting down on paperwork and manual processing.

What to do if the system does not work

Not everyone may be able to pull up their records through the website or the app. For travellers who run into difficulties, CBP advised them to visit their nearest CBP Port of Entry in person to get assistance with retrieving their I-94 form.

The agency did not specify a timeline for further rollouts but said the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to optimise existing resources and improve the overall experience for people arriving in the United States.

US ends routine passport stamps for travellers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced it will no longer routinely stamp passports during primary screening, the first checkpoint travellers pass through when entering the United States.

Source: Legit.ng