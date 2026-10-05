Alberta's government launched an online Eligibility Explorer tool to help foreigners determine which immigration streams they qualify for

The tool asks users a few quick questions about their job and education to match them with suitable Alberta Advantage Immigration Programme streams

Applicants who meet the basic criteria can proceed directly to creating an Expression of Interest through the same platform

The Canadian province of Alberta has introduced a new online tool designed to help foreigners navigate the pathway to permanent residence, giving prospective immigrants a faster way to understand their options before applying.

The tool, called the Eligibility Explorer, is hosted on the official Alberta Advantage Immigration Programme (AAIP) website and is aimed at individuals who want to know which AAIP streams they may qualify for without having to wade through pages of detailed criteria first.

Alberta launches an eligibility explorer tool for foreigners. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

How the Alberta eligibility explorer works

The process is straightforward. Users answer a short series of questions about their personal circumstances, including their occupation and educational background. According to the provincial government, the exercise takes only a few minutes to complete, and no personal data is saved during the session.

Once a user finishes the questionnaire, the tool displays the immigration streams for which they meet the basic requirements. From there, those who qualify can move directly to the next stage and begin creating an Expression of Interest, which is the formal first step in the AAIP application process.

For those who prefer to review the full requirements before starting, the platform also offers access to detailed information on all available streams and their individual eligibility criteria.

Alberta targets skilled foreign workers

The Alberta Advantage Immigration Programme is the province's primary route for attracting skilled workers, entrepreneurs, and graduates from outside Canada who wish to settle and work in Alberta. The programme operates several streams tailored to different profiles, covering sectors where the province has identified labour shortages and economic priorities.

The launch of the Eligibility Explorer reflects a broader effort by Alberta to reduce friction in the immigration process and encourage more qualified candidates to consider the province as a destination. By allowing users to self-screen quickly and confidentially, the tool removes one of the earliest barriers that many prospective immigrants face, namely uncertainty about whether they are even eligible to apply.

Foreigners interested in exploring their options can check their eligibility directly on the Alberta Advantage Immigration Programme's official website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada releases the full list of territories where international students can qualify for PGWP.

Canada: Regional immigration programmes for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada announced its five regional immigration programmes for foreigners seeking to live and work in the country.

Each pathway serves different communities and has its own rules — and some applicants may need a job offer before they can apply.

Source: Legit.ng