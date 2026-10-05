Section 203(a) of the Immigration and Nationality Act sets out four preference categories for family-sponsored immigrant visas

The second preference category, covering spouses and children of permanent residents, carries the largest annual allocation at 114,200 visas

Brothers and sisters of adult US citizens fall under the fourth preference, with 65,000 visas available annually

The United States Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) sets out four distinct preference categories under Section 203(a) that determine how family-sponsored immigrant visas are distributed each year.

The first preference (F1) covers unmarried sons and daughters of US citizens, with 23,400 visas allocated annually.

The family-sponsored immigrant visa system prioritises applicants through four preference categories established under the INA. Photo credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This category can also absorb any numbers left unused by the fourth preference.

The four family-sponsored preference categories

According to US government, the second preference is the largest of the four and is divided into two sub-categories. Under F2A, spouses and children of lawful permanent residents receive 77% of the overall second preference allocation, with 75% of those numbers exempt from the per-country limit.

The F2B sub-category covers unmarried sons and daughters aged 21 and above who have a parent with permanent resident status, and they receive the remaining 23% of the second preference pool.

The total annual allocation for the second preference is 114,200 visas, plus any numbers by which the worldwide family preference level goes above 226,000, and any unused first preference numbers.

The third preference (F3) is reserved for married sons and daughters of US citizens, with 23,400 visas available each year, supplemented by any numbers not used up by the first and second preferences.

The fourth preference (F4) covers brothers and sisters of adult US citizens, and carries an annual allocation of 65,000 visas, plus any numbers left over from the first three preferences.

How the preference system works

The preference system is designed to prioritise certain family relationships over others, with immediate relatives of US citizens generally receiving the highest number of available visas. Unused numbers in higher preference categories roll down to lower ones, meaning the actual number of visas issued in each category can shift from year to year depending on overall demand.

Per-country limits also apply to most categories, though the F2A sub-category has a built-in exemption for 75% of its numbers, which helps reduce waiting times for spouses and young children of permanent residents regardless of their country of birth.

4. Section 203(a) of the INA prescribes preference classes for allotment of Family-sponsored immigrant visas as follows:

Family-sponsored preference

First : (F1) Unmarried Sons and Daughters of U.S. Citizens: 23,400 plus any numbers not required for fourth preference.

Second : Spouses and Children, and Unmarried Sons and Daughters of Permanent Residents: 114,200, plus the number (if any) by which the worldwide family preference level exceeds 226,000, plus any unused first preference numbers:

A. (F2A) Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents: 77% of the overall second preference limitation, of which 75% are exempt from the per-country limit;

B. (F2B) Unmarried Sons and Daughters (21 years of age or older) of Permanent Residents: 23% of the overall second preference limitation.

Third : (F3) Married Sons and Daughters of U.S. Citizens: 23,400, plus any numbers not required by first and second preferences.

Fourth : (F4) Brothers and Sisters of Adult U.S. Citizens: 65,000, plus any numbers not required by first three preferences.

US state department revokes over 250,000 visas

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States State Department has revoked more than 250,000 visas since President Donald Trump returned to the White House, marking what officials describe as a historic level of enforcement targeting those who violate immigration rules or pose a threat to the country.

Source: Legit.ng