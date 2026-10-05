The UK government confirmed the official price of an Electronic Travel Authorisation for people visiting family in the country

Applicants have been warned to avoid third-party websites that charge more than the official government rate

Holding an ETA does not automatically guarantee entry into the UK or its Crown Dependencies

The UK government has confirmed that an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) for travellers visiting family in the country costs £20 in 2026.

The announcement comes with a direct warning to applicants: several third-party websites imitate official government services and charge higher fees.

The UK ETA costs £20 for eligible travellers, while officials warn applicants to avoid fake websites that charge extra fees. Photo credit: Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The government said anyone looking to get an ETA should apply only through the official channel to avoid paying more than necessary.

What an ETA does not cover

A key point the UK government stressed is that obtaining an ETA does not guarantee entry into the United Kingdom. The same applies to anyone hoping to enter Jersey, Guernsey, or the Isle of Man. The authorisation is a pre-travel requirement, not a guarantee of admission.

Border officers retain the authority to refuse entry at the point of arrival, regardless of whether a traveller holds a valid ETA.

The ETA system applies to nationals of countries that do not need a visa to visit the UK for short stays. Before the scheme was introduced, eligible travellers could arrive without any prior electronic clearance. The £20 fee now applies across the board for those who need the authorisation.

Travellers planning to visit family in the UK are advised to apply early and to confirm they are using only the official government website, as fake sites designed to look like government portals have been flagged as a growing concern.

UK sends important message to travellers on ETA

Legit.ng earlier reported that UK Visas and Immigration has reminded travellers to confirm whether they need a visa or an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before heading to the United Kingdom.

The reminder came in a post published on the official UK Visas and Immigration X account on September 29, 2026, under the department's regular "Top Tip Tuesday" series.

Source: Legit.ng