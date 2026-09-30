The UK government published a memo regarding the burgundy passports bearing 'European Union' on the cover

Many UK passport holders have been uncertain about whether their old burgundy passports are still accepted following Brexit

The official guidance also outlines how holders can apply for a new passport online, with an option to fast-track the process

The UK government has confirmed that burgundy-coloured passports, including those with "European Union" printed on the cover, remain valid for use until their expiry date.

The clarification appears on the official UK government passport application page, where the guidance states clearly that holders of burgundy passports or those marked with "European Union" on the cover can continue to use them without needing to replace them immediately.

UK clarifies travel rules for holders of older burgundy passports. Photo credit: @The Times.

Source: UGC

What the UK Passport Guidance Says

The update is relevant to many British nationals who have been unsure whether their older burgundy passports are still accepted following the country's departure from the European Union.

The guidance confirms there is no requirement to replace a burgundy passport before its expiry date, putting to rest concerns that the document may no longer be usable.

For those looking to renew or apply for a new passport regardless, the government portal outlines several options.

Applying online costs £13.50 less than applying by post. Urgent applicants can opt for an Online Premium service or a one-week Fast Track option.

Applying for a New UK Passport

The government also advises that travellers should not book trips until they have a valid passport in hand, noting that a newly issued passport will carry a different number from the previous one.

Those who need assistance with their online application can visit a Post Office, where staff can take a digital photo and help complete the form through the digital Check and Send service, though this comes at an additional cost.

Paper forms are also available at Post Offices for those who prefer to apply by post, though this method takes longer to process in UK.

UK speaks about visa-free entry under healthcare arrangement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about UK's S2 Healthcare Visitor route that allows eligible nationals to enter without a visa if they meet specific medical treatment conditions.

EEA and Swiss citizens, along with nationals from other listed countries, qualify for visa-free entry under this route.

Source: Legit.ng