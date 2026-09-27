The US government published names and photos of 176 Ghanaian nationals slated for deportation as part of a wider list of people

The Ghanaians on the list were arrested across multiple US states including Florida, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York

Crimes listed against those named include fraud, identity theft, money laundering, and kidnapping

The United States government has published the names and photos of 176 of Nigerians and Ghanaian nationals it plans to deport, as part of a broader list of individuals from targeted for removal.

The Ghanaians were arrested in cities spread across more than a dozen US states, with alleged offences ranging from financial crimes to violent offences and weapons violations.

US Lists 176 Nigerians and Ghanaians to Be Deported, Publishes Their Names and Photos

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaians named on the US deportation list

Among those listed are George Hayford, arrested in Orlando, Florida, for fraud; Eric Amoah, held in Dumfries, Virginia, on charges of possessing fraudulent immigration documents and money laundering; and Derrick Quansah, arrested in Tabor City, North Carolina, for intimidation.

Jeffrey Nana Ameyaw Bempah was arrested in Manti, Utah, for the illegal use of credit cards, while Success Bounte, arrested in Newark, New Jersey, faces charges of identity theft, robbery, burglary, and credit card fraud, with a listed gang affiliation to the West Side Rolling 60s.

Daniel Jackson-Caternor, arrested in Baltimore, Maryland, is listed for criminal offences, and Jeanette Agbemble, held in Huntsville, Texas, faces drug possession charges. Tourey Rufai, arrested in New York, is accused of wire fraud, while Gifty Kusi, arrested in Westerville, Ohio, is listed for fraud.

Others on the list include Farouk Boateng (Fargo, North Dakota, larceny), Charles Amofa (Hagerstown, Maryland, criminal offence and kidnapping), Kofi Osei (Hopewell, Virginia, wire fraud, false statement, and money laundering), Franklin Donkoh (Atlanta, Georgia, shoplifting), Adams Suleman (Miami, Florida), and Solomon Blay (Newark, New Jersey, cruelty towards a child and fraud).

Full breakdown of remaining individuals

Also named are Kofi Michael Adae (Chantilly, Virginia, property damage), Awudu Aidoo (Alden, New York, weapon offence), Brian Danjuma (Frederick, Maryland, domestic violence), Joseph Ebu (Louisville, Kentucky, credit card fraud and identity theft), and Regina Asante Henaku (Framingham, Massachusetts, larceny, identity theft, credit card fraud, and impersonation).

George Owusu Ansah was arrested in Harlingen, Texas, for identity theft, while Masawudu Gariba faces drug and narcotics charges following his arrest in York, Pennsylvania. Andrew K A Boateng, held in Hackensack, New Jersey, is accused of impersonation, and Iddriss Osman was arrested in Snow Hill, Maryland, for the illegal use of credit cards.

The 24 Ghanaians form part of a larger group of 176 individuals from both Ghana and Nigeria that the US has earmarked for deportation.

See the full list of names and photos here: https://www.dhs.gov/wow?combine=&field_country_of_origin_target_id=12639&field_state_value=All

Source: Legit.ng