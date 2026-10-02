Armenia's Migration and Citizenship Service announced a new electronic platform for processing residency status applications

The change means existing platforms, including migration.e-gov.am and the Early One app, will be switched off from November 1, 2026

Foreign nationals with appointments booked after November 1 can use the new system to submit their residency applications

Armenia's Migration and Citizenship Service, operating under the Ministry of Internal Affairs, has announced that a new electronic platform for residency status applications will go live on November 1, 2026, replacing all existing digital channels currently in use.

The announcement, published on the ministry's official migration portal, confirmed that the transition is part of a broader effort to digitalise residency procedures for foreign nationals in Armenia.

Armenia launches new online system for foreigners seeking residence permits. Photo credit: Karen Minasyan, Derek Brumbey

Source: Getty Images

Armenia: Existing platforms to be shut down

From November 1, two services that currently handle residency applications will cease to operate. The "migration.e-gov.am" electronic platform and the "Early One" mobile application will both be discontinued on the same date the new system launches.

Foreign nationals who have already scheduled appointments for dates falling after November 1 are advised to use the newly introduced platform to submit their applications instead.

The ministry did not specify the name of the replacement platform in its notice but confirmed the process will be carried out fully online through the new system.

Armenia: What foreign nationals need to know

The shift affects anyone in the process of applying for residency status in the Republic of Armenia. Those who have bookings through the old platforms after the cut-off date will need to transition to the new electronic system to complete their applications.

According to the official notice published by the Migration and Citizenship Service, the changes are intended to streamline and modernise how residency procedures are conducted, moving all processes to a single digital environment. No additional fees or requirements were outlined in the announcement beyond the platform change itself.

Foreign nationals with pending applications or upcoming appointments are encouraged to monitor the ministry's official channels for further guidance ahead of the November 1 deadline.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Armenia had named the foreigners who are eligible to get its special 10-year residence passport.

Armenia grants visa-free entry to 111 countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Armenia had granted visa-free entry to citizens of 111 countries with valid residence permits.

The scheme does not apply to all residence permits. This is according to information published on Armenia's official portal.

Only permits issued by the United States, European Union member states, Schengen Area states, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, or Oman are recognised.

Source: Legit.ng