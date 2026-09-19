NAHCON issued an urgent reminder on Saturday, September 29, giving intending pilgrims just seven days to complete registration and upload their data

The commission warned that missing the September 26, 2026 deadline could mean losing allocated Hajj slots entirely

Full payment for allocated slots must also be made by December 2, 2026, through officially approved channels only

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has put intending pilgrims on notice, warning that only seven days remain before the September 26, 2026 deadline for completing registration and uploading pilgrim data for the 2027 Hajj.

The commission issued the alert on Saturday, September 19, via its official X account, directing both pilgrims and relevant stakeholders to act without delay.

NAHCON warns that missing the registration deadline could cost pilgrims their allocated Hajj places. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

"The countdown to the 26th September 2026 deadline for 2027 Hajj registration and pilgrim data upload has begun. Register early. Upload pilgrim data. Avoid the last-minute rush," NAHCON said.

NAHCON had previously cautioned that any pilgrim whose data is not uploaded before the deadline risks forfeiting their allocated slot.

The commission tied the cut-off date to Saudi Arabia's digital processing requirements, which form part of the broader timeline governing preparations for the annual pilgrimage.

What pilgrims must do before the deadline

Beyond registration and data upload, NAHCON confirmed that full payment for allocated slots is due by December 2, 2026.

The commission directed intending pilgrims to make all payments strictly through officially approved channels, which include state pilgrims' welfare agencies, designated Hajj savings banks, and duly licensed tour operators.

The commission also urged pilgrims to sort out their documentation as early as possible to avoid complications as preparations continue to gather pace.

Nigeria's 2027 Hajj quota

The urgency of the reminder comes against the backdrop of a setback for Nigerian pilgrims. Two days before Saturday's announcement, Saudi Arabia turned down Nigeria's formal request for an increase in its 2027 Hajj allocation.

The country's approved quota remains at 50,000 pilgrims for next year's pilgrimage, meaning every registered slot carries significant weight and any forfeiture due to missed deadlines will be difficult to recover.

2026 hajj: Over 1.5 million people arrive Mecca

Previously, Legit.ng reported that more than 1.5 million Muslim pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia as this year’s Hajj pilgrimage formally began in the holy city of Mecca amid heightened regional tensions in the Middle East.

Pilgrims dressed in white garments streamed into Mina on Monday, May 25, after completing the Tawaf ritual at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

Source: Legit.ng