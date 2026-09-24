Japan signed JESTA into law on June 5, 2026, setting a target launch during fiscal year 2028 for the new electronic travel authorisation system

Unlike the American ESTA, Japan's system will require a fresh authorisation for every single entry rather than covering multiple trips over several years

The arrival stamp in passports may be dropped for some JESTA travellers, forcing Japan to rethink how duty-free shops verify eligibility for tax refunds

Japan has moved a step closer to launching its electronic travel authorisation system, known as JESTA (Japan Electronic System for Travel Authorization), after Parliament gave its final approval and the reform was signed into law on June 5, 2026, as Law No. 32 of 2026.

The Immigration Services Agency (ISA) confirmed that the specific provisions establishing JESTA will take effect on a date set by decree, no later than March 31, 2029. The operational target, however, remains fiscal year 2028, which runs from April 1, 2028 to March 31, 2029.

Japan's JESTA travel authorization system moves toward a 2028 launch, introducing new entry requirements for visa-exempt travelers. Photo credit: AFP

Source: Getty Images

How JESTA will differ from other systems

According to Visa News, one aspect of the Japanese system sets it apart from similar authorisations in other countries. The ISA has confirmed that JESTA will require a new authorisation for each separate entry into Japan. This means that, unlike the United States ESTA, which covers multiple trips over a period of years, a visa-exempt traveller returning to Japan after a gap would need to apply again before travelling.

The government has not yet announced how far in advance of travel an application may be submitted, nor how long an approved authorisation will remain valid for the purpose of making that entry.

Arrival stamps and tax refunds

JESTA will also change what happens at the border on arrival. During parliamentary debates in April 2026, the ISA indicated that travellers who meet admission requirements could move through automated border control more quickly. As part of that process, immigration officers may choose not to stamp the passport of a qualifying short-stay visitor.

Instead of a stamp, the government plans to send travellers an email confirming their admission and allow them to view their stay details, including their permitted duration, through the JESTA portal. If stopped by police or another authority, travellers would be expected to present their passport alongside information from their JESTA account.

This change has knock-on consequences for Japan's tax refund system. At present, duty-free shops verify a foreign visitor's eligibility by checking the entry stamp in their passport. With that stamp potentially absent for some travellers, the Ministry of Justice has formally asked the Ministry of Finance to update these procedures ahead of JESTA's launch. A government document published in the summer of 2026 included this request among fiscal year 2027 tax reform proposals.

Japan already runs a digital platform called Visit Japan Web, which businesses have used since April 2023 to check traveller identity during tax-free purchases. Whether JESTA will work alongside or replace this system for refund verification has not yet been decided.

Scale and timeline

Authorities estimate that just over 31 million annual entries will fall under JESTA, based on visitor numbers recorded in 2025. The system will cover nationals currently exempt from short-stay visa requirements, as well as certain cruise passengers and transit travellers.

Development work is already under way, with the selected contractor having begun building the system. The ISA previously outlined a schedule of at least 17 months for design and development, followed by about eight months of testing and a further three months focused on staff training.

Key details including application fees, processing times, and the exact date the portal will open remain unconfirmed.

Japan expands digital border controls with JESTA, streamlining arrivals while reducing the need for passport entry stamps. Photo credit: AFP

Source: UGC

Japan grants visa-free entry to diplomatic passport holders

Legit.ng earlier reported that Japan has confirmed that Angola is the only African country whose citizens holding diplomatic passports are permitted to enter Japan without a visa.

Source: Legit.ng