Germany's Make It in Germany portal has outlined the full process for foreign spouses seeking to join their partners in the country through a family reunification visa

Applicants must submit key documents including a valid passport and marriage certificate, with authorities advising early submissions due to lengthy processing times

Once a residence permit is issued, the foreign spouse gains immediate and unrestricted rights to take up employment anywhere in Germany

Germany has laid out clear guidelines for foreign spouses who need to obtain a family reunification visa in order to join their partners living in the country.

According to information published on the Make It in Germany portal, a foreign spouse who requires a visa before entering Germany must apply for a family reunification visa.

Germany outlines steps for foreign spouses to get family reunification visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Applications can be submitted either through the Consular Services Portal of the Federal Foreign Office or directly at a German embassy in the applicant's home country.

Documents required for family reunification visa

At a minimum, applicants will need to present a valid passport alongside a marriage certificate, civil partnership certificate, or registered partnership certificate.

The portal notes that additional documents may be required depending on individual circumstances, and it recommends checking with the nearest German embassy well ahead of time.

Because processing times can stretch considerably, the portal strongly advises applicants to identify all required documents early and submit their application with as much lead time as possible.

What happens after foreign spouse arrives Germany?

Once the foreign spouse arrives in Germany, the couple must register with the local Residents' Registration Office. Before the visa expires, they will also need to apply for a residence permit from the foreigners' authority in their area.

The portal flags that appointment slots at these offices are frequently limited, so booking well in advance is essential. Documents needed for the residence permit application typically include passports, birth and marriage certificates, pay slips or tax statements, and proof of rental accommodation, though the exact list may vary depending on the family's specific situation.

Significantly, once the residence permit is granted, the foreign spouse is immediately entitled to work anywhere in Germany without any restrictions on the type of employment they can take up. This provision makes Germany's family reunification pathway notably accessible for couples looking to build their lives together in the country.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng