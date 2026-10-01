The UK government has published the categories of foreigners eligible to live with family members in the country for more than six months under the family visa route

Five distinct groups of foreign nationals qualify to apply for the UK family visa from outside the country, according to official guidance

It is noteworthy that the UK also allows those already on a family visa to extend their stay before their current permission expires

The United Kingdom government has named the categories of foreign nationals who can apply to live with a family member in the country for more than six months through the official family visa route.

According to guidance published on the UK government's official website, anyone wishing to stay with a family member in the UK beyond six months must obtain a family visa.

The UK has outlined five categories of foreigners who may qualify for a family visa to join loved ones in Britain. Photo credit: WPA Pool, Tim Grist Photography

Source: Getty Images

Applications can be made from outside the country before travel.

Who qualifies for the UK family visa

The government listed five categories of foreigners eligible to apply:

1. A spouse or partner.

2. A fiancé, fiancée, or proposed civil partner.

3. A child.

4. A parent.

5. A relative who will provide long-term care for the applicant.

Each category represents a distinct relationship type, and applicants must show their connection to the family member in the UK falls within one of these recognised groups before a visa can be granted.

Extending family visa from inside the UK

For those already living in the UK on a family visa, the government also allows an extension of stay. Applicants can submit an extension request at any point before their current permission to remain in the country runs out.

However, extensions involving the same family member have a specific condition. Where an applicant is extending to continue living with the same person, only up to 28 days remaining on the current visa will be added to the new one.

The guidance also notes that visa holders must live in the UK for a set period before they become eligible to apply for settlement, formally known as indefinite leave to remain.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had listed 10 conditions for bringing an elderly parent or grandparent to Britain.

People eligible to sponsor adult dependent relatives to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had highlighted four categories of people who can sponsor their adult dependent relatives to Britain.

The rules set out that an applicant must be 18 years or older and must need long-term personal care to carry out everyday tasks because of age, illness, or disability.

Crucially, that level of care must either be unavailable or unaffordable in the country where the person currently lives.

Source: Legit.ng