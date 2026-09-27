France opened a fee-free citizenship path for a specific group of people connected to its military

Eligible applicants must meet at least one of several conditions tied to their service in the French armed forces

The application process for serving military members follows a distinct procedure involving military and administrative authorities

France has announced the categories of people who qualify to apply for French citizenship without paying a fee, with the pathway centred on those who have served in the country's armed forces.

A foreigner who has served in the French military can obtain a resident card, provided their stay in France is regular.

France expands its French citizenship pathway, allowing eligible foreign military personnel to apply without citizenship fees. Photo credit: LudovicMarin

Source: Getty Images

Beyond residency, they may also be eligible to acquire French nationality through a proposal from the Minister of Defence.

Who qualifies for the fee-free citizenship path

To be eligible, France announced, an applicant must meet at least one of the following conditions: they served in a combatant unit of the French army or an allied army; they spent at least three years under contract with the French Foreign Legion and obtained a certificate of good conduct; or they fought in the ranks of the French Interior Forces (FFI).

In addition, a member of the French armed forces can be naturalised if they were wounded during an operational engagement. This route is also processed through a proposal from the Minister of Defence.

How the application process works

The procedure differs slightly for applicants who are currently serving in the military. When the applicant is still a member of the armed forces, the application for naturalisation must be submitted to the military authority. That authority then has eight days to forward the file, along with its own opinion, to the administrative authority responsible for receiving such applications.

The administrative authority then takes over and processes the complete file.

This structured process ensures that applications from serving personnel go through official military channels before reaching civilian administrative bodies, adding a layer of institutional review to the naturalisation request.

France launches visa digital document upload

Legit.ng earlier reported that France has introduced a digital document submission option for students applying for long-stay visas, allowing applicants to upload all required supporting materials directly through the online application portal.

Source: Legit.ng