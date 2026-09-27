Qatar Releases 4 Conditions for 34 Nationalities to Get Free 90-Day Tourist Visa
- Qatar's Ministry of Interior published the full list of 34 nationalities eligible for a free 90-day tourist visa with multiple entries
- The visa is valid for 180 days, cannot be extended, and requires a passport with at least six months of remaining validity
- European countries make up the bulk of eligible nationalities, with Malaysia, Turkey, and Seychelles also on the list
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Qatar's Ministry of Interior has released the conditions under which citizens of 34 countries can obtain a free tourist visa allowing a 90-day stay in the Gulf nation.
According to the official portal, the visa grants multiple entries and is valid for 180 days from the date of issue. It cannot be extended under any circumstances. Rather than being issued digitally, the visa takes the form of a sticker placed directly on the traveller's passport.
Condition for Qatar 90-day tourist visa
1. To be eligible, an applicant's passport must have at least six months of validity remaining at the time of travel.
2. Holders must also carry a confirmed onward or return ticket before they can receive the visa.
3. Foreigners must be from the 34 selected countries covered by the scheme
4. Because the visa is not extendable, travellers intending to stay beyond 90 days must make separate arrangements through other applicable Qatar visa categories. The 90-day count refers to the permitted duration of stay within the 180-day validity window, not the total number of days the visa remains active.
Nationalities not included in the list must apply through the standard Qatar visa process, which may attract fees and additional documentation requirements.
Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.
Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.
Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.
The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng