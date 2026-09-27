Qatar's Ministry of Interior published the full list of 34 nationalities eligible for a free 90-day tourist visa with multiple entries

The visa is valid for 180 days, cannot be extended, and requires a passport with at least six months of remaining validity

European countries make up the bulk of eligible nationalities, with Malaysia, Turkey, and Seychelles also on the list

Qatar's Ministry of Interior has released the conditions under which citizens of 34 countries can obtain a free tourist visa allowing a 90-day stay in the Gulf nation.

According to the official portal, the visa grants multiple entries and is valid for 180 days from the date of issue. It cannot be extended under any circumstances. Rather than being issued digitally, the visa takes the form of a sticker placed directly on the traveller's passport.

Qatar lists 4 conditions for 34 nationalities to get free 90-day tourist visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Condition for Qatar 90-day tourist visa

1. To be eligible, an applicant's passport must have at least six months of validity remaining at the time of travel.

2. Holders must also carry a confirmed onward or return ticket before they can receive the visa.

3. Foreigners must be from the 34 selected countries covered by the scheme

4. Because the visa is not extendable, travellers intending to stay beyond 90 days must make separate arrangements through other applicable Qatar visa categories. The 90-day count refers to the permitted duration of stay within the 180-day validity window, not the total number of days the visa remains active.

Nationalities not included in the list must apply through the standard Qatar visa process, which may attract fees and additional documentation requirements.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng