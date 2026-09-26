The UK Home Office outlined the full timeline for British citizenship applications, from confirmation letter to final decision

Applicants must submit biometric information including fingerprints and a photo as part of the process

Successful applicants are required to attend a citizenship ceremony before they can access a British passport

The UK government has published detailed guidance on what applicants can expect after submitting a British citizenship application.

The publication covered timelines, biometric requirements, and the steps that follow a successful decision.

UK publishes timeline for British citizenship applications. Photo credit: Museum of the Prime Minister, Justin Tallis/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

According to the official guidance from the Home Office, applicants will first receive a letter confirming that their application has been received. This confirmation can take up to four weeks to arrive.

How Long the Decision Takes

Once the application is in the system, the Home Office states that a decision is typically reached within six months.

However, some cases may take longer, and applicants will be informed before the six-month mark if their case falls into that category.

Applicants may also receive a letter requesting additional information to support their case, and some may be asked to attend an interview as part of the process.

As part of the application, all candidates must provide biometric information, which includes fingerprints and a photograph. A separate letter is sent to applicants explaining where and how to do this.

What Happens After Approval

Applicants whose cases are approved are required to attend a citizenship ceremony before the process is considered complete.

Once a British passport is obtained, it must be used when entering the United Kingdom. Those who prefer not to apply for a passport can instead request a certificate of entitlement, though the Home Office is clear that a certificate of British citizenship cannot be used to enter the country.

The guidance also advises applicants to contact UK Visas and Immigration, a division of the Home Office, if their personal circumstances change during the application period.

This includes changes such as moving to a new address, getting married, or being arrested.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng