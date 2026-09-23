The UAE allows certain foreigners to obtain a residency visa without having a job, but specific conditions must be met before approval

Property owners seeking the visa must show full ownership of a habitable property and prove a monthly income of at least AED 10,000

Applicants have 60 days from entry to complete their residency procedures or face overstay fines under UAE rules

The United Arab Emirates has outlined the full terms and conditions governing the issuance of a residency visa for visitors who do not hold employment in the country, covering health insurance, financial requirements, and entry deadlines.

Under the scheme, applicants must hold a valid health insurance policy within the UAE and carry a passport with at least six months of remaining validity.

The UAE residency visa allows eligible foreigners to live in the country without a job if they meet income, insurance and entry requirements. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The UAE requires that a foreigner's stay does not go beyond 60 days from the date of entry while residency procedures are being completed. Applicants who fail to finalise their residence permit within that window will be liable for overstay fines.

7 rules to get a UAE residency visa without a job

Have a valid passport with at least 6 months' validity remaining. Obtain valid UAE health insurance before applying. Complete all residency procedures within 60 days of entering the UAE to avoid overstay fines. Own a fully built and habitable property if applying through property ownership. Provide an official property ownership certificate issued by the relevant authority. Show a minimum monthly income of AED 10,000 or prove sufficient financial means to support your stay. Enter the UAE within 60 days of the entry permit being issued (unless the permit is formally extended).

Property owners face extra conditions

According to UAE, for those applying on the basis of property ownership, the requirements are more detailed. The property must be fully built, entirely owned by the applicant, and fit for habitation. A property ownership certificate from a competent authority is also mandatory.

Additionally, the applicant must show a monthly income of no less than AED 10,000 or provide proof of financial solvency sufficient to cover the full duration of their stay in the UAE.

How the entry permit works

The entry permit issued under this category carries a 60-day validity period from the date of issuance, within which the holder must enter the UAE. Where necessary, this validity can be extended for a similar period in line with the applicable rules and procedures.

For those whose visas are sponsored through a family arrangement, the host or head of family must maintain an active sponsor file that allows them to apply for visa and residence services on behalf of beneficiaries.

On the matter of financial guarantees, the UAE's rules permit a refund once the visa has been cancelled or after the beneficiary has left the country, provided no residency violations were committed during the stay. Refund requests must be submitted formally through the relevant channels.

Applicants for a UAE residency visa must complete residency procedures within 60 days of entry to avoid overstay fines. Photo credit; Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

UAE lists minimum salary requirements for sponsoring friends and family visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UAE government has outlined the minimum monthly salary that residents must earn before they can sponsor a visit visa for a family member or friend in 2026, with the required amount varying based on the relationship between the sponsor and the visitor.

Source: Legit.ng