The North Central Youth Development and Peace Agenda credited President Tinubu and the Nigerian Armed Forces for security gains in Benue State

The group highlighted recent military successes under Operation Whirl Stroke, including the rescue of 7 kidnap victims in Ohimini Local Government Area

Over 1,000 internally displaced persons have returned home in Guma LGA following months of calm maintained by the Special Intervention Battalion

Benue state - The North Central Youth Development and Peace Agenda has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Nigerian Armed Forces for collaborative security efforts that have brought measurable relief to Benue State and surrounding areas in the North Central region.

In a statement signed by Ambassador Marcus Adams Odoba, the group singled out the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, for directing sustained military operations that have reduced violent attacks and allowed displaced communities to rebuild their lives.

President Bola Tinubu and Chief of Defence Staff General Olufemi Oluyede have been commended by a North Central group for security gains in Benue State.

Source: Getty Images

Military Successes Under Operation Whirl Stroke

The group pointed to a series of recent operational achievements as evidence of progress on the ground. Under Operation Whirl Stroke, troops rescued seven kidnap victims in Ohimini Local Government Area and neutralised suspected kidnappers in Katsina-Ala, recovering arms and ammunition in the process. In Guma Local Government Area, the Special Intervention Battalion has maintained relative calm for several months, enabling more than 1,000 internally displaced persons to return to their homes.

"President Tinubu's firm commitment to securing the North Central, combined with the professional leadership of General Olufemi Oluyede, has brought tangible relief to the people of Benue," Ambassador Odoba said. "The Armed Forces have demonstrated courage, consistency and strategic focus in protecting lives and property."

The group also noted that additional troop deployments, improved coordination among security agencies, and plans to establish a new military division covering Benue, Kogi and Nasarawa have further strengthened forces operating in the region. These moves, backed by presidential directives, have contributed to a visible drop in violent incidents across previously volatile communities.

Call to Sustain Peacebuilding Efforts

Ambassador Odoba described President Tinubu's emphasis on bringing together the military, state governments, traditional institutions and local communities as a key driver of the gains recorded so far, and urged that the approach be maintained.

"The collaboration between the President and the Armed Forces under General Oluyede is delivering results that ordinary citizens can feel," he said. "Fewer attacks, successful rescues and the return of displaced persons are clear evidence that the security architecture is working."

The group reaffirmed its readiness to support ongoing peacebuilding efforts and called on young people across the region to reject violence, embrace dialogue and partner with security agencies to protect the progress made.

"The return of peace to parts of Benue is a collective achievement that must be celebrated and protected," Ambassador Odoba said. "We salute the gallant officers and men of the Armed Forces who continue to serve with dedication under the guidance of President Tinubu and General Oluyede."

Source: Legit.ng