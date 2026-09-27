Barry Jhay has opened up about the pressure that comes with fame and why he would choose wealth over popularity if given another chance

The singer reflected on growing up as the son of a musician, describing his journey as a mix of privilege, loss and struggle

Beyond music, Barry Jhay spoke about fatherhood, his huge dreams and his desire to contribute to mental-health awareness

Nigerian singer Barry Jhay has taken a candid look at fame, family, wealth and the experiences that have shaped his journey in the music industry.

In a recent interview with Akin Abalade, the singer made a surprising admission about what he would choose if he had another chance at life.

Barry Jhay opens up about the pressure that comes with fame. Photos: @therealbarryjhay/IG.

Source: Instagram

Barry Jhay says fame is very dangerous

Barry Jhay said he would rather be wealthy without being famous than have talent and popularity.

According to him, fame can become addictive and, if not handled carefully, eventually take over a person’s mind.

The singer also described himself as a “straight Nepo” because of his background as the son of a musician, but jokingly added that his reality now feels more like “Lappo.”

His father’s death, he said, changed his life and made the privilege of growing up around music a bittersweet experience.

Barry Jhay also opened up about having a three-year-old son and his desire to create a better future for his children.

He revealed that he can draw and paint and may showcase that side of himself if fans request it.

The singer further expressed interest in investing in mental-health awareness, saying the subject is not discussed enough.

Reflecting on a past controversy that deeply affected him, Barry said the experience broke him but also changed how he viewed life and people.

Watch the X video of Barry Jhay's interview here:

Reactions trail Barry Jhay's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@shigobanzin_ stated:

"A very crazy experience! I saw a different Barry that say who loves his family and his son . Man kept calling his son name repeatedly! I hold that experience dearly! Barry very chill and lively"

@KlasicMusic001 noted:

"Make e shut up em Kpomo lips jor….make he go do mechanic na since he doesn’t want to work , even Dangote dey hustle"

@isholaseun117 wrote:

"Nah ogun go kill barry for me which one be in your next life you don’t want to be famous Oya nah Nah when he don get money hin dey sweet for him mouth assuming say he still dey s"

Barry Jhay describes his journey as a mix of privilege, loss and struggle. Photo: @therealbarryjhay/IG.

Source: Instagram

Barry Jhay breaks silence after being cleared of murder allegation

In another report via Legit.ng, Barry Jhay, who was accused of actively being involved in the death of his label boss, Babatunde Michael Abiodun aka Kashy, broke his silence and explained how the events have really shaken him.

He stated:

"These past few days have been drastically life-changing for me with resounding frame of reflections. What was meant to be a vacation with my friend/brother turned into a tragic nightmare I almost didn’t wake up from."

Source: Legit.ng