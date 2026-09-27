Canada's immigration authority outlined the specific conditions under which applicants can request a waiver for citizenship requirements

Adults aged 18 and above may qualify for waivers covering the citizenship test, language proof, or the oath of citizenship

The criteria differ depending on whether the applicant is an adult or a minor, with medical and trauma-related conditions among the valid grounds

Canada's immigration authority has released guidelines detailing who qualifies to apply for Canadian citizenship without meeting certain standard requirements, under a process known as a waiver for citizenship requirements.

The waiver applies only in cases where an applicant's personal situation meets specific criteria, which the government describes as "compassionate grounds."

Canada citizenship waiver rules provide eligible applicants with exemptions from citizenship test, language, and oath requirements on compassionate grounds. Photo credit: DavidChan

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Eligibility is determined based on the nature of the hardship and whether the applicant is an adult or a minor.

Who qualifies for a waiver

According to Canada's IRCC, Adult applicants, those aged 18 and above, may request a waiver covering the citizenship test, language requirement, or the oath of citizenship.

Canadians between 18 and 54 years old are normally required to pass a citizenship test and show proficiency in either English or French. However, applicants who face serious barriers to meeting these conditions can apply for an exemption.

Valid grounds for a test or language waiver include a severe medical condition lasting at least one year, such as a serious illness, a physical or developmental disability, or a mental impairment affecting memory and focus.

Applicants who have experienced trauma linked to war, torture, or time spent in a refugee camp may also qualify. Those with low levels of education or literacy in their first language are similarly eligible, as are individuals in other circumstances that the authority considers sufficient.

The oath of citizenship, which is the final step in becoming a Canadian citizen and is required of all applicants aged 14 and above, can also be waived for adults who are unable to understand its meaning due to a mental disability, such as an intellectual or developmental disability.

The authority gives the example of someone who does not grasp that taking the oath grants them Canadian citizenship.

Applying for more than one waiver

Applicants are not limited to a single waiver request. Depending on individual circumstances, a person may seek exemptions from more than one requirement at the same time. For instance, an applicant can request both a test waiver and an oath waiver, or apply for all three exemptions covering the test, language requirement, and oath together.

The authority clarified that approvals are not automatic. Each application is assessed individually, and a waiver is only granted when the circumstances clearly meet the published criteria.

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