Sweden's Migration Agency has announced the salary threshold foreign workers must meet to qualify for a work permit in the country

The amount per month is pegged at 90 percent of Sweden's median salary, as calculated by Statistics Sweden

The requirement applies to workers seeking a Swedish work permit and is tied directly to national wage statistics

Sweden has set a minimum salary that a foreign worker must earn to qualify for a work permit, according to the Swedish Migration Agency.

The figure is calculated at 90 percent of Sweden's median monthly wage, based on data compiled by Statistics Sweden (SCB), the country's official statistics authority. The threshold is not a fixed figure but a moving one, tied directly to the national median salary and subject to change as wage statistics are updated.

Sweden announces the salary requirements for work permit. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Sweden's work permit salary threshold explained

Under Swedish immigration rules, employers who wish to hire workers from outside the European Union and European Economic Area must ensure the offered salary meets or exceeds the benchmark of SEK 34,470 (N4,611,864) per month. It is one of the core conditions a job offer must satisfy before a work permit application can proceed.

The 90 percent of median salary formula is designed to protect both foreign workers and the local labour market, ensuring that incoming workers are not employed at rates significantly below what Swedish workers in similar roles would expect to earn.

At SEK 34,470 (N4,611,864), the monthly requirement translates to a relatively competitive wage globally, though the cost of living in Sweden, particularly in cities such as Stockholm and Gothenburg, means the take-home value of that salary varies considerably depending on where a worker is based.

What this means for foreign applicants

For Nigerians and other Africans exploring work opportunities in Sweden as part of the ongoing Japa wave, salary requirements are a critical checkpoint. A job offer below SEK 34,470 per month would not be sufficient to support a work permit application, regardless of the applicant's qualifications or the employer's willingness to sponsor them.

Prospective applicants are advised to confirm that any offer letter explicitly states a monthly salary that meets the current threshold before initiating the permit process. The requirement applies at the point of application and must be maintained throughout the duration of employment under the permit.

Read more about Sweden's salary requirements for a work permit on the Swedish Migration Agency's official website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK released the full list of 91 occupations eligible for a Scale-Up Visa.

Sweden announces conditions for job-seeker residence permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that Sweden announced the six conditions for foreigners seeking a job-seeker residence permit. Applicants need a Master’s degree or equivalent, valid health insurance, and enough money to support themselves.

The permit offers highly educated foreigners the opportunity to enter Sweden and seek work or explore a business idea without first securing a job offer. But applicants must apply from outside the country and prove they can cover at least SEK 13,000 monthly, plus the cost of returning home.

Source: Legit.ng