China announced that visa waiver agreements with 48 countries will expire at the end of 2026, affecting nationals travelling on ordinary passports

The affected countries span Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East, including major travel markets such as Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom

The announcement means nationals from these countries currently enjoy visa-free entry to China, but that arrangement has a firm end date

China has confirmed that visa-free travel arrangements with 48 countries will come to an end on 31 December 2026, affecting nationals who currently enter the country on ordinary passports without prior visa approval.

The announcement covers a broad range of nations across Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Holders of valid ordinary passports from these countries continue to benefit from visa-free access to China for now, but the agreements governing those privileges will not extend beyond the end of this year.

China releases list of countries whose visa waiver agreements expire in 2026. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ VYACHESLAV PROKOFYEV/rawfile redux

Source: Getty Images

China: Countries losing visa-free access

The 48 countries whose visa waiver agreements with China are set to expire on 31 December 2026 are:

1. France

2. Germany

3. Italy

4. Spain

5. The Netherlands

6. Switzerland

7. Ireland

8. Hungary

9. Austria

10. Belgium

11. Luxembourg

12. New Zealand

13. Australia

14. Poland

15. Portugal

16. Greece

17. Cyprus

18. Slovenia

19. Slovakia

20. Norway

21. Finland

22. Denmark

23. Iceland

24. Andorra

25. Monaco

26. Liechtenstein

27. South Korea

28. Bulgaria

29. Romania

30. Croatia

31. Montenegro

32. North Macedonia

33. Malta

34. Estonia

35. Latvia

36. Japan

37. Brazil

38. Argentina

39. Chile

40. Peru

41. Uruguay

42. Saudi Arabia

43. Oman

44. Kuwait

45. Bahrain

46. Sweden

47. Canada

48. United Kingdom

What the expiry means for affected travellers

Nationals from the listed countries who plan to visit China beyond 31 December 2026 may need to obtain a visa through the standard application process once the current agreements lapse. The arrangements currently in place allow eligible passport holders to travel to China without going through embassy or consulate visa procedures in advance.

The list includes some of China's most significant tourism and business travel partners, among them the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, and several major European Union member states. Latin American countries such as Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Uruguay are also affected, as are Gulf states including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

No replacement agreements or extensions have been announced alongside this development. Travellers holding passports from any of the 48 countries listed are advised to monitor updates from Chinese immigration authorities and their own governments regarding visa requirements ahead of the deadline.

China names country with permanent visa-waiver agreement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that China had confirmed Brunei as the only country whose visa waiver agreement with China has no expiry date.

China has visa-free travel agreements with many countries, but most of these agreements have a fixed expiry date. Brunei stands out because its visa waiver agreement with China does not have an end date.

Source: Legit.ng