Japan's immigration authority has published the official income threshold required for its Digital Nomad Visa, setting a high financial bar for applicants

The visa allows a single stay of one month with no renewal option, and applicants must wait six months after departure before reapplying

The announcement has drawn attention from remote workers globally who have been eyeing Japan as a potential base for location-independent work

Japan has officially published the income requirement for its Digital Nomad Visa, and the figure is steep enough to put the option out of reach for many remote workers.

According to the Japanese Immigration Services Agency, applicants must earn an individual annual income of at least ¥10 million (N83,835,398) at the time of application. This places Japan's Digital Nomad Visa among the more financially demanding in the world.

Japan gives the income requirement for Digital Nomad Visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What Japan Digital Nomad visa offers

The visa falls under Japan's designated activities residence category and permits a one-month stay. Unlike some digital nomad schemes in other countries, it cannot be renewed once granted. Anyone who wishes to return must wait at least six months from the date they departed Japan before applying again.

Visa holders are also not eligible for a residence card, meaning they cannot access the same administrative rights or services available to longer-term foreign residents.

Applicants must hold the nationality of one of the countries or regions listed on Japan's official target list, a full breakdown of which is available as a PDF through the immigration authority's website. The requirement that applicants possess the nationality of a listed country means that simply holding a visa or residency in an eligible nation is not sufficient.

Japan Digital Nomad visa requirements

The income threshold is the detail attracting the most attention from the global remote work community. At ¥10 million (N83,835,398) per year, Japan is signalling that it is targeting high-earning professionals rather than the broader freelance or gig economy worker demographic that many other digital nomad visa programmes have sought to attract.

The one-month stay limit, combined with the six-month cooling-off period between visits, also makes Japan's offering significantly more restrictive than comparable programmes in countries such as Portugal, Costa Rica, or Indonesia, where stays of one year or longer are common.

Japan's Immigration Services Agency published the full details of the visa conditions, including the list of eligible nationalities, on its official portal.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Japan announced the benefits that citizens of countries that qualify for the Working Holiday Visa twice will receive.

Japan Diplomatic visa exemption: Countries that qualify

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that Japan announced its visa exemption for citizens of 12 countries holding diplomatic passports. The list includes Angola, the only African country whose diplomatic passport holders qualify for the arrangement.

The exemption does not cover ordinary or service passport holders, meaning most travellers from these countries still need a visa. Japan has also introduced a Digital Nomad Visa for eligible citizens of 51 countries and territories who meet its income requirements.

Source: Legit.ng