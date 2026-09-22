Singapore enforces some of the world's strictest import rules, and travellers risk serious penalties for carrying prohibited items into the country

E-cigarettes, cannabi products, chewing tobacco, and certain weapon-like items are among the goods banned from entering Singapore

Singapore also updated its medication guidance in 2026, meaning some prescription drugs may require special approval before travellers carry them in

Singapore has published its list of items that travellers are not permitted to bring into the country in 2026, covering a wide range of goods from electronic smoking devices to certain controlled substances.

The city-state is widely regarded as one of the strictest destinations in the world when it comes to customs enforcement, and many travellers have found themselves in serious legal trouble for unknowingly carrying prohibited items across its borders.

Singapore enforces strict customs rules in 2026, banning vapes, e-cigarettes, and other prohibited items for travelers. Photo credit: Yayoshi

Source: Getty Images

What Singapore has banned outright

According to Singapore, among the items that travellers must leave behind before entering Singapore are e-cigarettes, vapes, and vaporiser devices along with their components. Cannabi products in any form are also completely banned, as are certain controlled drugs and chewing tobacco products.

The restrictions go beyond consumables. Some items that resemble weapons are also prohibited, as is the importation of obscene or pirated materials into the country.

The breadth of the list means that travellers should review their luggage carefully before departure, as customs officers at Singapore's entry points enforce these rules strictly.

Medication rules travellers must know

Singapore updated its guidance on travelling with medication in 2026, adding another layer of complexity for visitors who rely on prescription drugs.

Under the revised rules, travellers may need to seek prior approval from Singapore's relevant authorities before carrying certain medicines into the country. Some categories of medication are completely prohibited, with no approval pathway available. These include any medicines containing cannabi, certain controlled substances, and some specialised medical products.

Travellers who use prescription drugs regularly are advised to check whether their medication falls under Singapore's controlled or prohibited categories well ahead of their travel date, as carrying a banned substance without the correct documentation can result in serious legal consequences regardless of whether it was prescribed by a doctor abroad.

See the full list here.

Singapore requires visitors carrying certain prescription medications to comply with strict entry and approval requirements. Photo credit: Chiba

Source: Getty Images

Singapore launches $70,000 child support package

Legit.ng earlier reported that Singapore's government has announced it will provide every Singaporean child with close to $70,000 in direct financial support from birth through age 17, in one of the country's most significant overhauls of family assistance in recent years.

Source: Legit.ng