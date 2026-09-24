Finland's immigration authority has outlined the specific circumstances under which a foreigner can receive an entry ban covering the entire EU and Schengen area

The ban can be imposed not only on people already in Finland but also on those living outside the country in certain situations

One of the four triggers allows Finnish police to act before a person even attempts to enter Finland, based on public security concerns

Finland's immigration authority, the Finnish Immigration Service (Migri), has published details of the four situations in which a foreigner can be issued an entry ban that blocks access not just to Finland but to all Schengen and EU member states.

An entry ban can be set for a fixed period or remain in force indefinitely. It can, however, be lifted if circumstances change significantly or if the affected person presents compelling personal reasons for its removal.

Finland lists 4 reasons foreigners may be handed an entry ban. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Finland: 4 Situations that can trigger an entry ban

1. The first situation arises when a foreigner has already been refused entry, denied the right to remain, or ordered deported. In such cases, an entry ban covering the Schengen area and EU member states may be attached directly to that decision.

2. The second situation involves residence permit matters. If a person's application for a residence permit is rejected or an existing permit is withdrawn, an entry ban may follow. Notably, this can apply even to someone who is not currently living in Finland, provided the permit refusal or withdrawal is linked to behaviour that suggests the individual poses a threat to public order, public security, national security, or the safety of others.

3. The third scenario applies to people who are already residing in Finland. If a person previously received a denial or deportation order but grounds for an entry ban only emerged afterwards, authorities can issue the ban through a separate decision. The same applies if the person failed to leave within the voluntary return period specified in an earlier ruling.

4. The fourth and arguably most far-reaching situation allows the police to impose a preliminary entry ban on a third-country national who is still outside Finland. This can happen when there are serious grounds to believe the person would pose a significant threat to public order, public security, or national security. The ban in this case can be applied nationally or extended to cover the entire Schengen area.

Finland: What entry ban means in practice

For anyone subject to an entry ban, travel to Finland and across the broader Schengen zone is prohibited for the duration the ban remains active.

The restriction is not limited to Finland alone, meaning affected individuals cannot freely enter neighbouring EU countries either.

Migri notes that a ban may be reconsidered if the person's circumstances change or if there are important personal reasons that justify withdrawal of the restriction.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng