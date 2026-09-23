The Canadian government published the eligibility requirements for the Home Care Worker Immigration pilots (HCWIP), covering two streams for prospective applicants

Applicants must meet language, education, work experience, and job offer requirements to qualify under either the Child Care or Home Support stream

Both HCWIP streams are currently closed as Canada focuses on processing existing applications, with one stream set to reopen at a later date

The Canadian government has outlined the conditions that home care workers must satisfy to qualify for permanent residence through the Home Care Worker Immigration pilots (HCWIP), a programme designed to bring caregivers into Canada outside of Quebec.

The pilots cover two streams: one for workers already living in Canada and another for applicants based abroad.

Canada outlines seven conditions for home care workers seeking permanent residence. Photo credit: Jean-Christophe Verhaegen

Source: Getty Images

Both streams are currently closed while immigration authorities work through a backlog of existing applications. The overseas stream is expected to reopen at a later date, though no specific timeline has been given.

Canada's HCWIP: Core requirements for all applicants

To be considered under either stream, applicants must meet all of the following conditions:

1. Plan to live and work in Canada, outside Quebec.

2. Meet the specific requirements for the stream they apply to.

3. Meet the language requirement at a minimum Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) Level 4 across all four skills: writing, reading, listening, and speaking, in either English or French.

4. Hold the equivalent of a Canadian high school diploma or higher. Credentials earned outside Canada must be formally assessed to confirm equivalency.

5. Have enough relevant work experience or training in an eligible occupation.

6. Hold a valid job offer as a home child care provider or home support worker.

7. Be admissible to Canada.

Canada's HCWIP: Work experience by stream

The work experience or training required varies depending on which pilot a person applies under.

For the Child Care pilot, eligible occupations include home child care providers (NOC 44100) and early childhood educators and assistants (NOC 42202), though not all roles under the latter classification qualify.

For the Home Support pilot, eligible occupations include home support workers, caregivers and related occupations (NOC 44101), and nurse aides, orderlies and patient service associates (NOC 33102).

Under both pilots, applicants must have completed at least six months of continuous, full-time relevant work experience within the past three years, or a relevant training credential obtained within the past two years.

Workers applying through the domestic stream must also show they are already living in Canada and authorised to work full-time in a non-seasonal role, through a valid work permit, maintained status, or an applicable public policy. Those applying from outside Canada must show they have sufficient funds to support themselves and any dependants upon arrival.

Read the full eligibility details on the official Canadian government page.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had published 14 communities where skilled workers can apply for permanent residence.

3 Express Entry routes for Canadian PR

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had listed three Express Entry routes for foreigners who want to get permanent residency.

According to the official Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) guidance, Express Entry is an online platform used to process applications across all three programmes, and eligibility requirements differ depending on a worker's background and qualifications.

Before comparing programmes, the Canadian government says applicants should be familiar with three core concepts that shape eligibility decisions.

Source: Legit.ng