Davido and Rema are among the major Nigerian stars leading the first wave of artistes announced for Afro Nation Portugal 2027

Omah Lay, Victony and Odeal will also take the stage alongside a strong mix of African and Caribbean music stars

The festival has already revealed its dates, ticket-sale schedule and several exciting stages, with more artistes still expected

Nigerian music lovers have another major international festival to look forward to as some of the biggest names in Afrobeats prepare to descend on Portugal.

Afro Nation Portugal has unveiled the first wave of its 2027 lineup, with Davido, Rema and Congolese star Fally Ipupa announced as headliners.

The festival will be held from June 9 to 11, 2027, at Praia da Rocha beach in Portimão, Algarve, Portugal.

Davido and Rema are among the major Nigerian stars leading the first wave of artists announced for Afro Nation Portugal 2027. Photo: @davido/@iamrema/IG.

Source: Instagram

Omah Lay, Victony stars take centre stage

Beyond the headline acts, Omah Lay, Victony and Odeal are among the Nigerian artistes billed to perform on the LIT Stage.

They will be joined by Shenseea, Valiant, Bamby and Miimii KDS, while Tanzanian singer Rayvanny is also part of the first announcement.

For Nigerian Afrobeats fans, the lineup offers another opportunity to see some of the country’s biggest contemporary stars sharing an international festival platform.

The Piano People Stage will feature amapiano heavyweights Kabza De Small and TxC, with Dlala Thukzin listed as a special guest.

The Afrotronic Stage will feature Caiiro, Djeff, Jamiie, Aniko and JNR SA, while South Gidi is set to handle the LIT Stage afterparty on the festival’s final night.

The organisers said pre-sale tickets will open on September 29 at 10 am BST, with general sales beginning September 30 at the same time.

Read the Instagram announcement by Afro Nation here:

Davido is part of headliners for 2026 Afro Nation. Photo: @davido/IG.

Source: Instagram

Sharon Adeleke shares Davido’s luxury past

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sharon Adeleke, Davido’s sister, shared a rare glimpse into the singer’s lavish lifestyle by displaying his old passport and boarding pass, noting he has never flown economy.

She also showcased family memorabilia, including her late mother’s chequebook from 1995 and her father’s banking success.

The video was filled with playful anecdotes, as Sharon recalled Davido’s mischievous childhood and highlighted their family’s history of wealth and achievement.

Source: Legit.ng