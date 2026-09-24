Sweden's government has published the exact income requirements foreigners must meet before they can bring their children into the country

The required amount varies depending on the age of the child, with older children attracting higher thresholds

The Swedish government specifies that the income must be enough to cover food, clothing, hygiene, phone bills, and insurance after rent is paid

Sweden has set out the precise income thresholds a foreigner living in the country must meet in order to bring their children to join them, with the figures published on the Swedish government's official website.

The requirements are structured around how much money a resident must have remaining each month after paying rent, with the minimum amount rising in line with the child's age group.

Sweden states amount foreigners must have left after rent before bringing children. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/NurPhoto/Thomas Trutschel

Source: Getty Images

Sweden's income requirements by child age group

According to the Swedish government, the figures break down as follows:

- Children aged 0 to 6 years: SEK 3,336 (approximately N447,371) must remain after rent

- Children aged 7 to 10 years: SEK 4,004 (approximately N537,016) must remain after rent

- Children aged 11 to 14 years: SEK 4,672 (approximately N626,609) must remain after rent

- Children aged 15 years or older: SEK 5,339 (approximately N716,087) must remain after rent

The website explains the rationale behind the thresholds, stating: "The amount of income you must have depends on how large your family is and how high your housing costs are."

What the remaining income must cover

The Swedish government is specific about what the leftover funds are expected to cover. According to the website:

"Your income after tax must be high enough so that after you pay your monthly rent, you still have a certain amount of money left over that can cover the costs of food, clothing, personal hygiene, telephony, and insurance for everyone in the household."

This means that a foreigner with more than one child would need to meet cumulative thresholds, as the requirement applies to every member of the household being brought into the country.

Sweden lists 21 work permit exempt jobs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Swedish Migration Agency published an official list of 21 occupational groups whose members can work in Sweden without first obtaining a work permit.

The exemptions cover professions including researchers, journalists, professional athletes, diplomats, and construction workers, with permitted work periods ranging from 14 days to 360 days depending on the occupation.

Source: Legit.ng