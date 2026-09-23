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Green Card Eligibility 2026: 7 Categories of Abuse Victims Who Qualify for US Permanent Residency
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Green Card Eligibility 2026: 7 Categories of Abuse Victims Who Qualify for US Permanent Residency

by  Basit Jamiu
2 min read
  • The US government outlines several categories of abuse victims who may qualify for a Green Card under federal immigration law
  • VAWA self-petitioners, abused spouses, children, and parents of US citizens or permanent residents are among those who may be eligible
  • Separate provisions under the Cuban Adjustment Act and the Haitian Refugee Immigrant Fairness Act also cover abused spouses and children

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The United States government has outlined the categories of abuse victims who may be eligible to apply for a Green Card, covering a range of family relationships and immigration statuses under existing federal law.

The Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) allows victims of battery or extreme cruelty to file what is known as a self-petition for a Green Card.

Abused spouses, children, and parents of US citizens or permanent residents may qualify for Green Card eligibility.
VAWA allows eligible abuse victims to pursue a Green Card through a self-petition process under US immigration law. Photo credit: AndrewHanick
Source: Getty Images

Under this provision, an abused spouse of a US citizen or lawful permanent resident may apply, as may an abused child who is unmarried and under 21 years old and is the child of a US citizen or lawful permanent resident. An abused parent of a US citizen is also eligible to apply under VAWA.

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According to US, a separate category exists for children who qualify as Special Immigrant Juveniles. To be eligible, a child must have been abused, abandoned, or neglected by a parent and must already hold Special Immigrant Juvenile status granted by a court.

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Additional pathways under Cuban and Haitian provisions

Two further eligibility routes exist for victims with ties to Cuban and Haitian immigration programmes.

Under the Cuban Adjustment Act, an abused spouse or child of a Cuban native or citizen may apply for a Green Card if they were subjected to battery or extreme cruelty.

This pathway is distinct from the standard VAWA route and is tied specifically to the Cuban Adjustment Act framework.

Under the Haitian Refugee Immigrant Fairness Act, known as HRIFA, an abused spouse or child of a lawful permanent resident who obtained their Green Card through HRIFA may also be eligible to apply. As with the Cuban Adjustment Act provision, the abuse must involve battery or extreme cruelty.

Across all categories, applicants are generally required to demonstrate that they suffered abuse at the hands of a qualifying family member and that they meet the relevant immigration criteria attached to each specific provision.

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The Cuban Adjustment Act and HRIFA offer additional Green Card options for eligible abuse victims and their families.
Special Immigrant Juvenile status provides a Green Card pathway for children who experience abuse, abandonment, or neglect. Photo credit: AnnaMoneymaker
Source: Getty Images

DV-2027 green card lottery

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Department of State has confirmed the visa application window for foreigners selected in the 2027 Diversity Visa (DV) lottery programme, setting the period as October 1, 2026, through September 30, 2027.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

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