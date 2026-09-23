South Korea has announced the occupations eligible for its E-7 Skilled Worker Visa, covering four categories under the programme

The visa targets foreign nationals with specialised knowledge, skills, or abilities contracted to work with public or private organisations in South Korea

Successful applicants can receive a maximum stay of three years per grant under the E-7 visa categories

South Korea has published a detailed breakdown of occupations that qualify for its E-7 Specified Activities visa, outlining the categories and roles available to foreign skilled workers seeking to live and work in the country.

The E-7 visa is designed for people who intend to work in South Korea under a contract with a public or private organisation, specifically in areas where the Minister of Justice has identified a need for foreign labour with specialised knowledge, skills, or abilities to strengthen national competitiveness.

South Korea mentions the occupations that are eligible for a E-7 Skilled Worker Visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

South Korea: E-7 Visa categories, eligible occupations

The programme is divided into four sub-categories.

1. The E-7-1 classification covers Professionals, targeting Managers and Specialists across 67 occupations. It is the broadest category in the scheme.

2. The E-7-2 category addresses semi-professional workers in office and service roles, covering 10 occupations

3. The E-7-3 caters to General Skilled Labourers, specifically Craft and Related Skilled Workers across another 10 occupations.

4. The fourth category, E-7-4, is reserved for Skilled Tradespersons and operates on a point-based system, covering three occupations.

Regardless of the sub-category an applicant qualifies under, the maximum period of stay that can be granted in a single instance is three years.

What E-7 visa means for applicants

The overarching qualification requirement is that applicants must be engaged in activities specifically designated by the Minister of Justice, meaning employers and job roles must fall within the approved occupational lists rather than being self-nominated by the applicant.

The full breakdown of qualifying occupations across all four E-7 categories is available on South Korea's official visa information portal.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that South Korea announced 30 countries whose citizens can apply for a H-1 Working Holiday Visa.

South Korea: Smart-Entry Gate Access waiting time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that South Korea announced the expansion of its smart entry gate system to citizens of 42 countries and regions. The move is aimed at helping eligible international travellers avoid long immigration queues during the country’s busiest travel periods.

Peak-season waiting times reportedly reached 49 minutes in 2025 as international arrivals surged. With countries such as Canada, Spain, Poland, Belgium and Norway now included, the change could make arrival in South Korea faster and easier for thousands of visitors.

Source: Legit.ng