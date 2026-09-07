The US government announced that the visa application window for the DV-2027 lottery selectees will run from October 1, 2026, to September 30, 2027

The US Department of State said it is making changes to the DV-2027 entry process, though it has not yet revealed the new registration start date

Authorities confirmed that the changes will not affect the application period for those already selected under the DV-2027 programme

The United States Department of State has confirmed the visa application window for foreigners selected in the 2027 Diversity Visa (DV) lottery programme, setting the period as October 1, 2026, through September 30, 2027.

The announcement, published on the department's official travel website, came alongside a disclosure that certain changes are being made to how people enter the DV-2027 lottery.

US confirms when foreigners selected for the DV-2027 Green Card Lottery can apply for visas. Photo Credit: Andrew Harnik

Source: Getty Images

The government noted that these changes apply to the entry and registration process, not to the visa application timeline for those who have already been selected.

What the US said about DV-2027 changes

The department said it would announce the start date for the DV-2027 registration period "as soon as practicable." It also said it would separately confirm when DV-2027 selection results would be made available through the Entry Status Check (ESC), which is the official online tool that lottery participants use to find out whether they were selected.

According to the department's official notice, the changes under review are targeted at the entry process itself and will not alter the conditions for those who have gone through selection.

Winners will still be able to pursue their visa applications within the October 2026 to September 2027 window as originally planned.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had explained why Nigeria and 18 other countries were excluded from participating in the 2026 Green Card Lottery.

US Green Card Lottery: List of African countries selected

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had released the full list of African countries selected for the 2026 Green Card Lottery.

The programme makes up to approximately 51,850 permanent resident visas available for the fiscal year 2026, after deductions under the NACARA and National Defence Authorisation Act provisions.

To qualify, principal applicants must show proof of at least a high school education or its equivalent, or two years of work experience within the past five years in an occupation requiring at least two years of training.

Source: Legit.ng