Luxembourg's government website has published the minimum annual salary a foreigner must earn to qualify for an EU Blue Card

The required salary is set at EUR 65,652, which converts to roughly N99.4 million for Nigerian applicants

Applicants must also hold a valid passport, meet higher professional qualification conditions, and secure a contract of at least 6 months

Luxembourg has published the exact annual salary a foreign national must earn to be considered for an EU Blue Card, and the figure runs well into the tens of millions of naira.

According to the country's official government website, third-country nationals applying for the Blue Card must be offered an annual salary of at least EUR 65,652 (N99,423,388).

EU Blue Card: Luxembourg states amount foreigners must earn yearly to qualify for. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/TETIANA DZHAFAROVA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN

Source: Getty Images

Luxembourg's EU Blue Card salary threshold explained

The EU Blue Card is a work and residence permit that allows highly qualified professionals from outside the European Union to live and work in an EU member state.

Beyond the salary threshold, Luxembourg's government website outlines several other conditions that applicants must satisfy before their application can be considered.

Luxembourg's EU Blue Card: requirements

The requirements are:

- Have a valid passport

- Check whether or not a visa is required to enter the Schengen area

- Satisfy the conditions of higher professional qualification, including holding an employment contract of at least six months for highly qualified work

- Be offered an annual salary at least equal to the amount set by Grand-Ducal regulation (EUR 65,652)

The emphasis on "higher professional qualification" signals that the Blue Card is aimed specifically at skilled workers in specialised fields, not general employment. Applicants must demonstrate both their professional credentials and a firm offer of sufficiently paid work before the process can move forward.

For Nigerians exploring options to relocate and work within the European Union, Luxembourg's published figures provide a clear benchmark of what employers and prospective residents must meet to begin the application process.

Luxembourg names 2 African visa-free countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Luxembourg had published its official visa exemption list for 2026, with Mauritius and Seychelles being the only African countries whose citizens can enter without a visa.

The report noted that citizens of other African countries must obtain a visa before travelling to Luxembourg.

Source: Legit.ng