Isaac James received his first Super Eagles invitation from Eric Chelle ahead of Nigeria's 2027 AFCON qualifying matches

The 22-year-old Alverca left-back admitted he was caught off guard by the timing despite a strong start to his club season

James revealed his family members flooded him with messages after news of his Super Eagles selection spread online

Nigerian left-back Isaac James has described receiving his first Super Eagles call-up as one of the most emotional moments of his life, saying he broke down in tears upon learning he had been selected for Nigeria's opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures.

Head coach Éric Chelle named the 22-year-old Alverca defender in the squad as Nigeria prepare to host Madagascar in Uyo before making the trip to Bissau to face Guinea-Bissau.

Isaac James in action for Alverca. Photo by Gualter Fatia.

Source: Getty Images

As seen in a video shared on Super Eagles’ X page, James said the invitation came as a genuine shock despite performing well for his Portuguese club at the start of the season.

“I was doing good during the season, you know, but I didn't expect to get the call-up immediately because I know it's my dream to be here. So when the coach called me, I was so surprised because I didn't expect it to be so soon,” he said.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has played all seven league games for the Portuguese side this season, providing two assists.

James describes emotional reaction

Beyond the surprise, James said the weight of the moment hit him deeply on a personal level, particularly when he considered the calibre of players he would be joining in the national squad.

“But I'm really happy to be here. For me personally, I actually cried. I can't lie because I've been dreaming, you know, to play in the national team. We have good players here, and to be among them, I'm really happy,” he revealed.

James becomes one of several fresh faces introduced by Chelle as the Super Eagles begin their campaign to qualify for the 2027 AFCON tournament, and is expected to back up Bruno Onyemaechi at left-back.

How Super Eagles stars fared

Legit.ng previously analysed how Super Eagles stars fared at their clubs in the final match before linking up with the national team for qualifier duties.

James was one of those who had standout performances, playing 90 minutes and helping Alverca keep a clean sheet during their 1-0 victory over Rio Ave.

Source: Legit.ng