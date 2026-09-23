Finland's immigration authority published the requirements that allow foreign residents to sponsor their siblings and other relatives to join them in the country

The conditions cover unmarried siblings of adults, minor siblings of children, and elderly parents who depend fully on a family member already living in Finland

Both mental and physical dependence on the Finnish-based relative is required, meaning financial ties alone are not sufficient to qualify

Finland's Immigration Service has set out the specific conditions under which foreign residents can sponsor certain relatives, including siblings, to obtain a residence permit and join them in the country.

The guidance, published on the official Finnish Immigration Service website, applies to relatives of Finnish citizens as well as those who have been granted refugee status, subsidiary protection, or temporary protection in Finland.

Finland lists conditions for foreign residents to sponsor siblings into country. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Key requirements applicants must meet

Beyond falling into an eligible category, applicants must satisfy three core requirements.

1. First, the relative living in Finland must be a Finnish citizen and must reside in the country.

2. Second, the applicant must demonstrate full dependence on that family member, both mentally and physically. Financial dependence on its own is not considered sufficient grounds for a permit.

3. Third, the two parties must have maintained a close family life and must intend to continue living that way in Finland.

The immigration authority notes that elderly parents, adult children, and unmarried siblings of Finnish residents are generally regarded as meeting the dependence requirement. However, permits are not typically granted on health or care grounds alone if the applicant can access adequate medical treatment in their home country.

Finland: Who qualifies as sponsorable relative?

Under the published criteria, the categories of relatives who may apply include a parent of a person aged 18 and above, an unmarried sibling of someone who has turned 18, and a sibling under the age of 18 of a child already living in Finland, provided the sibling abroad also has no guardian or a different guardian than the child in Finland.

The consent of the guardian is also required in such cases.

Importantly, the rules do not extend to a spouse or partner's relatives. Only the direct relatives of the person residing in Finland are considered under this framework.

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Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

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Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng