Qatar's Ministry of Interior announced on May 28, 2026, that it was ending the automatic visa extension measure introduced earlier in the year

The free one-month extension had been available since February 28, 2026, covering all categories of expired or near-expiry entry visas

Visa holders in Qatar face penalties for overstaying once standard immigration rules return on June 7, 2026

Qatar's Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced on May 28, 2026, that it would suspend its temporary policy of automatically extending expired and near-expiry entry visas, with standard visa regulations returning from June 7, 2026.

The change means that all entry visa holders must comply with normal validity periods, renewal requirements, and associated fees from that date.

Qatar restores standard visa rules as the free visa extension policy ends, requiring travellers to renew visas or depart before expiry. Photo credit: GiuseppeCacace

Source: Getty Images

Those who fail to renew or leave the country before their visa expires will be liable for overstay penalties under existing Qatari immigration law.

Why Qatar introduced the temporary measure

The MoI had originally put the extension policy in place on February 28, 2026, in response to travel disruptions affecting the region.

According to Qatar, under that arrangement, all categories of expired or near-expiry entry visas received an automatic one-month extension, processed electronically and at no cost to the visa holder. No action was required from individuals covered by the measure.

What changes from June 7

Once the policy is suspended, the MoI will reinstate the full set of standard immigration procedures that apply to entry visas in Qatar. This covers the normal rules on how long a visa remains valid, the steps required to apply for a renewal, and the fees that accompany those renewals.

Visa holders who do not either renew their visa or exit Qatar before it expires will face financial penalties for overstaying, consistent with the country's existing regulations.

Travellers and residents currently in Qatar on visas that were extended under the February arrangement are advised to check their visa status ahead of the June 7 deadline and take the necessary steps to remain in the country legally or arrange their departure.

The Qatar Ministry of Interior ends automatic visa extensions and enforces normal visa validity and overstay rules. Photo credit: Noushad Thekkayil

Source: Getty Images

Qatar denies imposing visa restrictions on Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that The Qatari Ministry of Interior has officially dismissed claims circulating on social media that suggested new visa restrictions had been imposed on Nigerian passport holders.

Source: Legit.ng