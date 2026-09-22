Qatar Officially Ends Free Visa Extension Policy, Restores Standard Rules in 2026
- Qatar's Ministry of Interior announced on May 28, 2026, that it was ending the automatic visa extension measure introduced earlier in the year
- The free one-month extension had been available since February 28, 2026, covering all categories of expired or near-expiry entry visas
- Visa holders in Qatar face penalties for overstaying once standard immigration rules return on June 7, 2026
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Qatar's Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced on May 28, 2026, that it would suspend its temporary policy of automatically extending expired and near-expiry entry visas, with standard visa regulations returning from June 7, 2026.
The change means that all entry visa holders must comply with normal validity periods, renewal requirements, and associated fees from that date.
Those who fail to renew or leave the country before their visa expires will be liable for overstay penalties under existing Qatari immigration law.
Why Qatar introduced the temporary measure
The MoI had originally put the extension policy in place on February 28, 2026, in response to travel disruptions affecting the region.
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According to Qatar, under that arrangement, all categories of expired or near-expiry entry visas received an automatic one-month extension, processed electronically and at no cost to the visa holder. No action was required from individuals covered by the measure.
What changes from June 7
Once the policy is suspended, the MoI will reinstate the full set of standard immigration procedures that apply to entry visas in Qatar. This covers the normal rules on how long a visa remains valid, the steps required to apply for a renewal, and the fees that accompany those renewals.
Visa holders who do not either renew their visa or exit Qatar before it expires will face financial penalties for overstaying, consistent with the country's existing regulations.
Travellers and residents currently in Qatar on visas that were extended under the February arrangement are advised to check their visa status ahead of the June 7 deadline and take the necessary steps to remain in the country legally or arrange their departure.
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Legit.ng earlier reported that The Qatari Ministry of Interior has officially dismissed claims circulating on social media that suggested new visa restrictions had been imposed on Nigerian passport holders.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.