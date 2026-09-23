Ivy Ifeoma Okoye marked her 26th birthday by posting sultry photos on social media

Paul Okoye publicly celebrated his younger wife's birthday with a warm message in her comment section

Several celebrities and fans flooded Ifeoma's post with birthday tributes and compliments

Ivy Ifeoma Okoye, the wife of music star Paul Okoye of Psquare fame, is celebrating her 26th birthday, and she made sure the internet knew about it.

The mother of one marked the occasion by posting a series of sultry photos dressed in a little black dress. Her caption, "Twenty Sey. Happy Birthday, Ivy. I love you so much," set the tone for the celebration, with the star essentially throwing herself the warmest birthday greeting.

Paul Okoye's wife Ifeoma shares beautiful pictures to mark her birthday. Credit: ivy_zenny

Source: Instagram

Paul Okoye shows up for his wife

Paul Okoye did not let the moment pass without a word, dropping a birthday message in the comment section of her post. "Happy birthday my Ifeoma," the singer wrote, keeping it brief but affectionate.

His comment comes at a notable time for the Okoye family, as Paul's twin brother Peter recently made headlines in a Federal High Court in Lagos. Peter confirmed receiving over $800,000 in royalties from SACEM, the France-based music rights organisation, for songs recorded under the PSquare name between 2016 and 2026.

Fans and celebrities celebrate Paul Okoye's wife on her 26th birthday. Credit: ivyzenny

Source: Instagram

Swipe the post below to see the pictures Ifeoma shared to mark her 26th birthday:

Celebrities and fans rally around Paul Okoye's wife

The birthday post drew an impressive crowd of well-wishers, with celebrities and fans alike filling the comment section.

@tolanibaj wrote:

"Happy birthday my galll!!! Have an amazing day sweetest babe ☺️🎂🥰"

@stella_acs__ commented:

"Nahhhhh, Second slide needs to be framed!!! 😍😍🔥🔥"

@becoming_keshi shared:

"Birthday wishes Ivy… wishing you the absolute best 🎉"

@ayoteerocks said:

"Happy birthdayyyy 🎁🎊🎉🎂🎈You stay getting more beautiful everyday! 😍❤️"

@nicole.itoya wrote:

"Happy Birthday Gorgeous woman"

@preciousnony added:

"Birthday blessings beauty with brains. I love you ❤️"

Why Paul Okoye was dragged online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Paul Okoye was at the centre of public discussion after a post he shared on his Instagram story drew heavy criticism from fans who accused him of competing with his twin brother, Peter Okoye.

The singer took to his Instagram story to show off a collection of gadgets and accessories his wife had gifted him.

Alongside the items, he encouraged his followers to find themselves good wives, tagging his wife in the caption.

Source: Legit.ng