The UK government has a code system that allows foreigners living in the country to prove their right to work to employers

Non-British and non-Irish citizens can obtain the code online using a biometric residence permit or a UKVI account

Employers use the code to verify the types of jobs a foreign worker is permitted to do and how long they can legally work in the UK

The UK government published details of a system that allows foreigners living in the country to prove their right to work without presenting physical immigration documents every time they start a new job.

According to the UK government's official guidance, non-British and non-Irish citizens can obtain what is known as a share code, a digital identifier that employers use to verify a worker's employment eligibility online.

UK posts share code that allows foreigners prove right to work in country. Photo credit: Images By Tang Ming Tung, Connect Images/ Getty Images, CNBC.

Source: UGC

Who Qualifies for a UK Share Code

The share code is available to two categories of people. The first group covers anyone who is not a British or Irish citizen. The second group covers British or Commonwealth citizens who hold a valid digital certificate of entitlement, which confirms their right of abode in the UK.

Notably, those whose certificate of entitlement is a vignette sticker inside their passport cannot use the service directly, but they may apply for a digital certificate, which would then make them eligible.

To use the online service, an applicant must hold either a biometric residence permit (BRP) or a UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account.

A UKVI account is typically created when someone applies to the EU Settlement Scheme, uses the UK Immigration: ID Check app, applies for a visa through certain online channels, or sets up access to an eVisa.

Applicants will need either their BRP number, passport, or national identity card to proceed with the application.

What Employers Can Check With the Code

Once a foreign worker generates and shares their code with an employer, the employer can use it to confirm two specific things: the types of jobs the individual is legally permitted to take on in the UK, and the duration for which they are allowed to work in the country.

For those who are unable to access the online share code service, the UK government notes that it is still possible to prove the right to work using original immigration documents as an alternative.

The share code system sits within a broader guide published by the UK government for people starting a new job, which covers steps from obtaining a National Insurance number through to checking a first payslip.

UK speaks about permanent residence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government published the conditions Scale-up Worker visa holders must meet to qualify for indefinite leave to remain.

Applicants must have lived and worked in the UK for 5 years and meet financial requirements before they can apply.

Source: Legit.ng