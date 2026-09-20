The UK government announced that teachers from Ghana, India and Nigeria will lose access to the QTS application route from September 9, 2026

Updated eligibility rules require countries to have a national regulator that can confirm a teacher's professional standing and provide verified references

Data from the UK government showed over 70% of applications from Ghana and Nigeria included work history references with personal email addresses

The United Kingdom government has announced that teachers who trained in Ghana, India or Nigeria will no longer be able to apply for Qualified Teacher Status (QTS) in England through the dedicated overseas teacher service, effective September 9, 2026.

The decision follows a review of the eligibility requirements for the apply for QTS in England service.

The UK removes Nigeria, Ghana and India from the QTS eligibility route, citing teacher credential verification concerns. Photo credit: Ryan Jenkinson

Source: Getty Images

Under the revised criteria, a country must have a national regulator capable of confirming a teacher's professional standing and must be able to supply references that meet the UK's verification standards.

Why Ghana, India and Nigeria were removed

The government gave two distinct reasons for the exclusions. India was removed because it does not have a national regulator that can confirm the professional standing of individual teachers.

For Ghana and Nigeria, the UK government pointed to a data pattern that raised serious concerns about the reliability of applications.

More than 70% of applications from teachers in both countries included work history references tied to personal email addresses, such as Gmail or Hotmail accounts, rather than official school email domains.

The government said this creates a significant burden on assessors, who must spend extra time and resources attempting to verify the information submitted.

What happens to affected teachers

The government stressed that it must be confident the information provided in QTS applications is genuine, arguing this is essential to ensure overseas teachers awarded QTS have the skills and experience needed to work in English schools.

Teachers from Ghana, India and Nigeria who no longer qualify for the overseas QTS route can still explore other available pathways into teaching in England.

The UK updates QTS rules and excludes teachers from Nigeria, Ghana and India over verification and reference concerns. Photo credit: Finnbarr Webster

Source: UGC

England teacher training requirements

Legit.ng earlier reported that England's government has published the full list of conditions prospective teachers must satisfy before they can apply for a training course through the official teacher training portal, covering postgraduate routes as well as a degree apprenticeship option.

Source: Legit.ng