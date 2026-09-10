Nigeria and Canada have agreed to strengthen cooperation to tackle delays in Canadian visa processing for Nigerians, especially students

Both countries are also working to expand their air transport agreement, which could lead to direct flights between Nigeria and Canada

Nigeria and Canada plan to establish a joint framework for managing the removal of people without legal status in Canada

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The Federal Government has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Canada on migration, air travel and other areas of mutual interest, including efforts to reduce delays in visa processing.

The two countries discussed concerns over prolonged Canadian visa processing times for Nigerians and opportunities arising from the Nigeria-Canada Air Transport Agreement (ATA).

Nigerians Seeking Canada Visa Get Major Update as FG Moves to End Processing Delays

Source: UGC

Nigeria raises concerns over visa delays

The issues were discussed during a meeting between officials of Nigeria’s Ministry of Interior and the Canadian High Commission, according to a statement signed by the ministry’s Head of Media, Mrs Mary Ali.

Ali quoted the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Magdalene Ajani, who represented the minister at the meeting with Canada’s Chargé d’Affaires, David Sproule, as saying that visa delays had continued to affect Nigerians, particularly students.

Ajani noted that some Nigerian students had been unable to travel to Canada in time to begin their academic programmes because of delays in obtaining study permits, despite having their visa applications approved.

She called for sustained dialogue and stronger cooperation between both governments to address the challenges and improve the migration process.

Nigeria, Canada discuss direct flights

The meeting also focused on expanding the Nigeria-Canada Air Transport Agreement, which could pave the way for direct flights between the two countries.

The proposed expansion is expected to eliminate the need for passengers travelling between Nigeria and Canada to connect through Europe or the United States.

Both sides expressed optimism that direct air links would make travel easier while strengthening trade, business and other commercial ties between Nigeria and Canada.

Countries plan joint migration framework

Migration management was another key issue discussed at the meeting, including plans to establish a Standard Operating Procedure between Nigerian authorities and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

The framework is expected to guide the removal of people who no longer have legal status in Canada.

Ajani assured the Canadian delegation that Nigeria would appoint relevant officials to work with their Canadian counterparts and help establish a joint working group to move the process forward.

Sproule acknowledged Nigeria’s concerns about visa delays, describing the issue as a significant pressure point in the relationship between both countries.

He assured the Nigerian delegation that the concerns would be communicated to the relevant Canadian immigration authorities, with the aim of improving processing times and ensuring that Nigeria receives appropriate attention within Canada’s visa-processing system.

Source: Legit.ng