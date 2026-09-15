AFA president Chiqui Tapia confirmed Lionel Messi will feature in Argentina's friendly against Benin Republic on October 6

Coach Lionel Scaloni named Messi in his squad for the September-October international break despite the forward's retirement announcement

Messi retired from international football on August 31, 2026, after 20 years with La Albiceleste following the FIFA World Cup final

Lionel Messi will make one final appearance for the Argentina national team on October 6, 2026, when La Albiceleste face Benin Republic in a farewell friendly arranged specifically in his honour.

Argentina Football Association (AFA) president Chiqui Tapia confirmed the news, saying the decision came after a direct conversation with head coach Lionel Scaloni.

Lionel Messi returns to Argentina national team. Photo by Waleed Ibrahim.

Source: Getty Images

Scaloni had already included Messi in his squad list for the upcoming September-October international window, which also features friendlies against Bolivia and Burkina Faso.

Messi announced his retirement from international football on August 31, 2026, ending a 20-year career with the national side. The decision came in the wake of Argentina's defeat in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, a loss that marked the end of an era for the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and his country.

Messi set for farewell match in Argentina

Tapia made the announcement publicly, addressing supporters directly. He said:

"To all the fans of the Argentina National Team, I want to inform you that, after a conversation we had with the coach of the senior national team, Lionel Scaloni, we have made the decision to invite the best player in the world, the emblem of our national team, our captain, Lionel Andrés Messi, so that he can have the farewell he truly deserves on October 6, here in Argentina."

The October 6 fixture against Benin Republic will serve as his official send-off, giving Argentine fans the chance to bid goodbye to their captain on home soil.

Messi's inclusion in the squad for this final match means Scaloni will oversee both a farewell and the beginning of a transition for the national side.

The friendlies against Bolivia and Burkina Faso are expected to give younger players the opportunity to stake their claim as Argentina charts a post-Messi future.

The October 6 game against Benin Republic, as reported by Marca, will bring down the curtain on one of football's most celebrated international careers, with Messi having represented Argentina across multiple World Cups and Copa América tournaments, lifting the Copa América title and the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar during his time with the squad.

Simeone backs Messi for Ballon d'Or

Legit.ng previously reported that Diego Simeone backed Lionel Messi for the 2026 Ballon d'Or after his impressive 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Atletico Madrid manager and former Argentina international believes that his compatriot’s chances supersede favourites Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe.

Source: Legit.ng