The UAE government has published an official regulation outlining a key document issue that can get any foreigner apprehended upon arrival in the country

The Identity and Citizenship Authority holds the power to detain any traveller whose passport or travel document raises suspicion on inspection

The regulation specifically targets signs of tampering such as scraping, distortion, cross-outs, or forged seals and visas in foreign passports

The UAE government has published an official regulation warning that foreigners risk immediate arrest if their travel documents show any signs of tampering, as part of the country's strict immigration enforcement framework.

The rule, which falls under Article 5 of the UAE's legislation on the forgery of official documents, grants the Identity and Citizenship Authority (ICA) the power to detain any person arriving in the country whose passport or travel document appears suspicious upon inspection.

UAE publishes risks foreigners must know concerning their passports and other entry documents. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

UAE regulations for foreigners, passport holders

According to the published law, the ICA is authorised to arrest any incoming traveller if their documents show evidence of scraping, distortion, cross-outs, or forgery in the seals or visas contained within them.

The regulation states that such findings must be confirmed by the relevant authorities responsible for the entry and residence of foreigners or by the diplomatic missions of the UAE operating in the traveller's country of origin.

The provision makes clear that suspicion alone, once verified by the appropriate bodies, is sufficient grounds for an arrest to be made at the point of entry into the country.

UAE: What this means for foreigners, travellers

The regulation applies broadly to all foreigners entering the UAE, regardless of nationality. Any alteration to a passport, whether deliberate or the result of physical damage that mimics tampering, could potentially attract scrutiny from ICA officials at the border.

For Nigerians and other Africans travelling to the UAE for work, business, or tourism, the published rule is a significant reminder to ensure their travel documents are in pristine condition before departure. Any wear, ink smudging near visa stamps, or visible marks on entry seals could raise questions at immigration checkpoints.

UAE announces requirement to sponsor visit visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UAE government has set a minimum monthly earnings requirement for foreigners who wish to sponsor a friend's visit visa to the country.

The salary threshold has been published on the UAE government's official website, giving residents a clear benchmark to meet before applying.

Source: Legit.ng