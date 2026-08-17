The Lagos State Scholarship Board announced that a Computer-Based Test for shortlisted 2025/2026 scholarship applicants will hold soon

Eligible applicants who attended the indigene verification exercise should watch their emails for CBT invitation details, including date and venue

The Board warned applicants against fraudsters demanding payment in exchange for participation in the CBT or scholarship award

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

The Lagos State Scholarship Board has announced that shortlisted applicants for the 2025/2026 Scholarship Awards will soon sit a Computer-Based Test (CBT) as part of the selection process.

The Board directed applicants who completed the 2025/2026 indigene verification exercise across the state's five divisions to watch their email inboxes for official CBT invitations.

Lagos State Scholarship Board set to hold Computer-Based test for 2025/2026 applicants. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Twitter

This is contained in a statement published on its official Facebook page on Monday, August 17, 2026.

The Board described the CBT as a critical stage in the scholarship selection process, saying it would allow eligible applicants to demonstrate their knowledge and aptitude.

Specific details such as the examination date, venue, and requirements will be sent directly to candidates through their invitation emails.

What applicants must know before CBT

The Board issued a seven-point advisory to guide applicants ahead of the exercise:

1. Regularly check email inboxes for the official CBT invitation

2. Read and fully understand all examination instructions before starting the test

3. Arrive early at the designated CBT venue to avoid delays.

4. Dress appropriately and maintain orderly conduct throughout the exercise.

5. Comply with all instructions given by CBT officials before and during the examination

6. Do not bring prohibited materials or electronic devices into the examination hall.

7. Avoid any form of examination malpractice or impersonation, as offenders will be disqualified and referred to security authorities

Board warns against scholarship fraudsters

Beyond the examination guidelines, the Board also raised a red flag over fraudulent individuals who may approach applicants with offers to guarantee their scholarship in exchange for money or personal information.

The Board said in its statement:

"The Agency does not authorise any individual to demand payment in exchange for participation in the CBT or award of scholarship."

Applicants were urged to rely solely on information communicated through the Board's official channels and to ignore anyone claiming they can influence the selection outcome.

The Lagos State Scholarship Board said it remains committed to promoting quality education across the state and encouraged all eligible applicants to follow due process throughout the exercise.

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Source: Legit.ng