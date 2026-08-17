Canada's federal government set a 2026 study permit target of 408,000, which is 16% lower than the 2024 figure

Nigeria ranked as Canada's fourth-largest source of study-permit holders in 2024, with nearly 59,000 permit holders recorded

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith told international students whose visas expire without permanent residency to return home

Canada has reduced its international student intake targets for 2026 and added stricter conditions to the post-graduation pathways that many African students have long relied on as a route to permanent residency.

The federal government has set a 2026 study permit target of 408,000, made up of 155,000 slots for newly arriving international students and 253,000 extensions for existing and returning students.

Canada reduces study permits as stricter post-graduation rules reshape pathways for African students seeking permanent residency. Photo credit: AFP/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to Business Insider, the figure is 7% below the 2025 target and 16% lower than what was issued in 2024.

Ottawa has also committed to bringing Canada's temporary resident population below 5% of the total national population by the end of 2027, citing growing pressure on housing, infrastructure and public services.

Post-graduation work permit changes

The cut in permit numbers is only part of the picture. The Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP), which allows international graduates to gain Canadian work experience ahead of permanent residency applications, now carries additional conditions.

Most applicants must satisfy language requirements, and graduates from many non-degree programmes are now required to have studied in fields aligned with Canada's labour-market priorities. Those who completed bachelor's, master's or doctoral programmes are exempt from the field-of-study requirement.

These conditions carry significant weight for students from Africa's major source countries. Nigeria was Canada's fourth-largest source of study-permit holders as of September 2024, with 58,855 permit holders recorded at that point.

Alberta premier warns International students

The federal policy shift has been accompanied by direct public statements at the provincial level. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said international students whose visas expire without permanent residency should leave the country.

"Our view is that if you come here as an international student and your visa expires and you don't have permanent residency, you need to go home," Smith said. She added that students should "earn your education, then return home to build a life with it."

Smith's remarks reflect a provincial stance rather than a new federal deportation policy, but they reinforce a distinction that is becoming central to Canada's approach: admission to study does not carry an entitlement to permanent settlement.

What this means for African students

Canada continues to offer pathways from graduation to employment and permanent residency, but the progression is increasingly tied to language scores, field of study and labour-market demand.

For African students, particularly Nigerians who have viewed a Canadian education as a reliable bridge to settlement, the calculation has shifted. The route remains open, but it is narrower and more competitive than it was during Canada's earlier international-student expansion.

African students navigate restrictions as Canada ties residency opportunities to education choices and language scores. Photo credit: AFP/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Canada lists steps skilled foreigners must complete

Legit.ng earlier reported that Canada's immigration authority has outlined the steps skilled professionals need to follow before they can apply to live in the country permanently, drawing renewed attention to one of the world's most competitive immigration pathways.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), posting from its official X account @CitImmCanada, directed skilled workers to create an Express Entry profile as the starting point for their journey towards Canadian permanent residence.

Source: Legit.ng