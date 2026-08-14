Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada clarified that a visitor visa or eTA does not give foreign nationals the right to work in Canada

Canada offers two main types of work permits for foreign nationals, with different eligibility rules and application routes depending on individual circumstances

The Canadian government warned that working without proper authorisation carries serious immigration consequences for foreign nationals

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Canadian government has reminded foreign nationals that having a visitor visa or electronic travel authorisation (eTA) does not automatically give them the right to work in Canada.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), most foreign nationals intending to work in the country must obtain a valid work permit and meet the relevant eligibility requirements before starting employment.

The Canadian government has announced a new step to apply for a work permit. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

The clarification is particularly important for visitors who may assume that being legally admitted into Canada also allows them to accept a job.

A visitor visa or eTA is primarily an authorisation to seek entry into Canada as a visitor. It is not, by itself, employment authorisation.

Canada has two main types of work permits

Foreign nationals seeking employment in Canada generally need to determine which work permit category applies to them.

The employer-specific work permit is normally tied to a particular employer and generally requires a job offer. The permit may specify the employer, location and type of work the holder is authorised to perform.

An open work permit, on the other hand, does not generally require a specific job offer.

However, applicants must belong to a category that qualifies for an open work permit.

IRCC advises prospective workers to establish their eligibility before submitting an application, as the requirements differ depending on their circumstances.

How Nigerians can apply for a Canadian work permit

Foreign nationals can apply for a Canadian work permit through different routes, depending on their eligibility.

Applications may be made from outside Canada, from inside Canada or, in limited circumstances, at a port of entry. Not every applicant qualifies to use all three options.

Prospective applicants can begin by creating or signing into an IRCC account and reviewing the requirements applicable to their situation. They can also check estimated processing times and monitor their application through Canada's official immigration platform.

For those still searching for employment, Canada's Job Bank provides information about available positions, including some opportunities open to foreign candidates.

Special categories and exemptions

IRCC has separate rules for certain groups, including international graduates, students, participants in International Experience Canada programmes and some family members of foreign workers.

Some foreign nationals may also be allowed to work without a permit under specific exemptions.

However, applicants should confirm that an exemption applies to them before accepting employment.

What happens after approval?

Getting a work permit is not the end of the process. Foreign workers may need to obtain a Social Insurance Number (SIN), understand their workplace rights and comply with all conditions attached to their permits.

Workers facing workplace abuse can also access Canadian government procedures designed to address abusive employment situations.

Depending on their circumstances, foreign workers may later be able to extend their permits, change employers where permitted, restore their status or explore pathways toward permanent residence.

Canada warns against unauthorised work

The Canadian government has warned foreign nationals against working without the required authorisation, as unauthorised employment can lead to serious immigration consequences.

Mark Carney's government releases new steps to apply for a work permit. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

For Nigerians planning to work in Canada, the message is straightforward: a visitor visa or eTA may allow you to travel to Canada as a visitor, but it does not automatically allow you to work.

Anyone planning to take up employment should identify the appropriate work-permit category, satisfy the eligibility requirements and obtain the necessary authorisation before beginning work.

60 in-demand occupations in Canada: Full list

Legit.ng earlier reported that Several Canadian provinces have identified occupations considered in demand and created immigration pathways targeting foreign workers with experience in those fields.

According to the information provided, the provinces with listed in-demand occupations include Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan, Ontario, British Columbia, Manitoba, Quebec, Alberta and Prince Edward Island.

Source: Legit.ng