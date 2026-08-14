The UK government published the salary requirement foreigners must meet to qualify for a health and care worker visa

The announcement specifies a minimum annual pay threshold that applicants in this category must receive from their employers

The figure published on the UK's official website translates to millions of naira for Nigerian applicants considering the move

The United Kingdom has officially stated the minimum annual salary that foreign nationals must earn to qualify for a health and care worker visa, publishing the financial requirement on its official government website.

According to the information made public, foreigners applying for roles that fall under the health and care worker category must be paid no less than £31,300 (N57,671,783) per year. However, applicants must note that this is not a flat figure across all roles.

UK sets annual pay rule for foreigners applying for healthcare or care worker visa. Ryan Jenkinson/Steve Lupton/George W Johnson

Source: Getty Images

Health and care workers: UK's salary requirement

The government's guidance states that the higher of two figures will apply in each case. The published statement reads:

"You'll usually need to be paid at least £31,300 per year, or the lower 'going rate' for your job, whichever is higher."

This means that while £31,300 (N57,671,783) serves as the baseline, certain roles within the health and care sector carry their own specific going rates. Where a job's going rate exceeds £31,300, the employer must meet that higher figure for the visa application to qualify.

UK's salary requirement: What this means

The UK has acknowledged that there are numerous job opportunities available across the country, but positions under the health and care worker visa route come with specific compliance requirements. Employers and applicants alike are expected to ensure that the salary offered aligns with the government's stated thresholds before proceeding with a visa application.

For many Nigerians considering the japa route into the UK healthcare sector, the £31,300 (N57,671,783) threshold represents a concrete benchmark to factor into their plans, covering roles such as nurses, care workers, and other regulated health professionals.

Permanent residence: UK announces financial requirement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had outlined the financial requirement foreigners must meet when applying for permanent residence in the country.

The requirement applies to eligible Skilled Worker and Care Worker visa holders, who must meet the specified annual income threshold before applying for permanent residence.

Source: Legit.ng