Workers planning to bring family to Saudi Arabia must prepare a registered monthly salary of SAR 4,000 to SAR 6,000 or more

Saudi authorities may also check the sponsor's Iqama profession, attested documents, accommodation, and medical insurance coverage

Many workers confuse the family residence visa with the family visit visa, and applying for the wrong one can delay the process

Expatriate workers in Saudi Arabia looking to bring their families to the country face a set of practical requirements that go beyond simply earning enough money, according to guidance compiled from official Saudi processes and portals.

There is no single public salary table that covers every nationality, profession, or family size. However, many expats preparing for family sponsorship target a registered monthly salary of between SAR 4,000 and SAR 6,000 or more, with the exact figure depending on factors such as family size, profession, and accommodation arrangements.

Saudi workers seeking a family residence visa must meet salary requirements, prepare attested documents, and verify Iqama eligibility before applying. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

According to Saudi Arabia, applications are typically processed through portals including Absher, Istiqdam, KSA Visa, employer PRO routes, or the Jawazat office.

Family residence visa vs family visit visa

One of the most common errors among Pakistani, Indian, Bangladeshi, Nepali, Filipino, and other expat workers is confusing the family residence visa with the family visit visa. The family residence visa allows a spouse and children to live in Saudi Arabia and obtain dependent Iqamas after arrival.

The family visit visa, by contrast, is for short-term stays by first-degree relatives including parents, and does not lead to long-term residence or dependent Iqamas. Parents are generally not eligible for dependent Iqamas under the standard family residence route.

What sponsors need to check before applying

Beyond salary, Saudi authorities and related systems may review the sponsor's Iqama profession, salary records, attested marriage and birth certificates, accommodation status, medical insurance, and dependent levy payments. The dependent levy is commonly calculated at SAR 400 per dependent each month, or SAR 4,800 per dependent annually, though the final amount should be confirmed in SADAD, Absher, or Muqeem before payment.

Dependents brought to Saudi Arabia on a family residence visa do not have automatic permission to work. Separate work authorisation from Saudi authorities is required before any dependent takes up employment.

Sponsors are advised to take the following steps before spending money on rent or travel bookings: confirm the Iqama is valid and the profession is eligible; obtain an Arabic salary certificate from HR; verify that the registered salary matches the employment contract; prepare fully attested marriage and birth certificates; and budget for the dependent levy, medical insurance, school fees, and flights.

Officials and advisers consistently warn expats against relying on unverified information circulating on messaging platforms. Sponsors should check their Absher account, employer payroll records, GOSI records where relevant, and the official Jawazat or Istiqdam route before making any financial commitments for their family's relocation.

Fees and portal requirements are subject to change and should always be confirmed directly through Absher, KSA Visa, Muqeem, SADAD, or the relevant official Saudi channel before submitting an application.

Workers in Saudi Arabia use official platforms such as Absher, KSA Visa, and Istiqdam to complete family visa sponsorship applications. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

4 steps to get visa on arrival at the airport in Saudi Arabia

Legit.ng earlier reported that Saudi Arabia has outlined four steps that eligible travellers must follow to obtain a visa on arrival at a Saudi airport. Giving that visitors holding valid US, UK, or Schengen visas a pathway to enter the kingdom without prior arrangements.

Source: Legit.ng