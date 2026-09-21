The UAE government announced the validity period that foreign nationals must observe after obtaining an entry permit to enter the country

Holders who do not enter within the set timeframe risk losing their entry permit entirely under the UAE's current rules

The UAE government also disclosed what happens to the permit if the holder needs more time before travelling

The United Arab Emirates government has announced that all holders of UAE entry permits must enter the country within 60 days of the permit's date of issuance, or risk forfeiting it entirely.

The rule, published by the UAE government and applicable in 2026, sets a firm window within which foreign nationals must make their first entry into the country after receiving an approved visit visa.

UAE explains when foreigners must enter the country after receiving a visit visa. Photo credit: Omer Messinger

Source: Getty Images

Failure to travel before the 60-day period expires means the permit becomes invalid.

UAE visit visa: What happens if you need more time

For those who are unable to travel within the initial 60-day period, the UAE government said the validity of the entry permit can be extended for a comparable period, provided the holder follows the applicable rules and procedures for doing so.

The official guidance, published by the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), outlines both the entry deadline and the extension process for prospective visitors.

UAE visit visa: What this means for travellers

The announcement is particularly relevant for Nigerians and other African nationals who apply for UAE visit visas well in advance of their planned travel dates.

Delays in making travel arrangements after a visa is approved could result in the permit lapsing, requiring the applicant to begin the process again.

Travellers are advised to take note of the exact date their entry permit is issued, as the 60-day countdown begins from that point, not from the date the visa is collected or the flight is booked. Anyone who anticipates difficulty travelling within the window should explore the extension option early, before the permit expires.

The UAE remains one of the most popular destinations for Nigerian travellers, whether for tourism, business, or transit purposes.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UAE had explained how long foreigners can remain in the country on a visit visa.

UAE: Family members eligible for visit visa sponsorship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE had named the family members eligible for a UAE visit visa sponsorship.

Under the rules, which apply in 2026, sponsors are grouped by how closely they are related to the applicant. The closer the relationship, the lower the income required to qualify.

First-degree relatives require the lowest income threshold. A sponsor must earn at least AED 4,000 (about ₦1.6 million) per month to bring in a father, mother, spouse, son, or daughter on a visit visa.

Source: Legit.ng