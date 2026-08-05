Australia's Department of Home Affairs began applying Ministerial Direction 119 from July 25, 2026, replacing the previous Direction 105

The new Direction shifts the order in which skilled visa applications are processed, giving priority to law enforcement, defence, healthcare, teaching and construction roles

Ministerial Direction 119 now covers the Skills in Demand subclass 482 visa, which was not included under the previous Direction

Australia has changed the way its Department of Home Affairs processes skilled visa applications, with a new ministerial direction taking effect that reorganises the priority order for certain nominations and applications without altering who qualifies for a visa.

Ministerial Direction 119 commenced on July 25, 2026, replacing the earlier Ministerial Direction 105.

Australia visa processing prioritises law enforcement and defence roles first under Ministerial Direction 119. Photo credit: Sydney Morning Herald via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The change affects how quickly eligible applicants move through the system rather than whether they are eligible to apply.

How the New Priority Order Works

According to Absolute Immigration, under Direction 119, applications linked to law enforcement and defence occupations are processed first. Healthcare and teaching roles come next, followed by construction occupations. Across all categories, applications from people already in Australia are generally processed before those submitted from outside the country.

The Direction also expands the range of visa programmes it covers. Notably, the Skills in Demand visa, subclass 482, is now included, having been absent from the previous Direction 105.

Which Applications Fall Under Direction 119

The new rules apply to two groups: applications lodged on or after July 25, 2026, and applications that were already submitted before that date but had not yet received a final decision by the time the Direction came into force.

This means applicants who have been waiting on an outcome from before July 25 will now have their cases assessed under the updated processing order, which could affect how soon they receive a decision depending on the occupation category their application falls under.

The Direction covers several employer-sponsored and skilled migration programmes, with the Skills in Demand subclass 482 visa representing the most significant addition to the scope compared to Direction 105.

Construction occupations gain priority after healthcare and teaching in Australia’s skilled visa system. Photo credit: Sydney Morning Herald via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Australia explains 4 categories of work visas for foreigners

Legit.ng earlier reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined four categories of permanent work visas open to foreign nationals who want to live and work in the country on a long-term basis.

The visas are listed on the department's official immigration website and cover a broad range of workers, from regionally based employees to internationally recognised achievers and business owners.

The first category targets skilled migrants willing to settle outside major cities. It includes three sub-types. The Regional Sponsored Migration Scheme (subclass 187) requires employer nomination and is available to workers who have been employed full-time by the same regional employer for at least two years, and who previously held a subclass 457 or subclass 482 visa.

Source: Legit.ng