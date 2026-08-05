The Nigerian government has approved a landmark salary increase for military personnel, raising pay by between 30 and 80 percent across ranks

This adjustment will benefit around 250,000 members of the armed forces and boost the annual wage bill from ₦660 billion to ₦924 billion

From Privates to Major Generals, the new structure promises improved welfare and morale for those safeguarding the nation

The Nigerian government has announced a significant salary increase for members of the armed forces, a move many have described as long overdue and vital for boosting morale.

The increment, which ranges between 30 percent and 80 percent depending on rank, will affect about 250,000 personnel across the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Nigerian military salary increase strengthens soldier welfare and boosts morale across ranks. Photo credit: AuduMarte/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Salary Increase for Lower Ranks

The lowest rank in the Nigerian Army is Private, equivalent to Ordinary Seaman (OS) in the Navy and Aircraftman/Aircraftwoman (ACM) in the Air Force. According to Statisense, the current salary for these ranks is around ₦104,000 ($64) per month.

With the new 80 percent increment approved by the government, these personnel will now earn between ₦189,000 and ₦192,000 ($138–140) monthly. This translates to an annual salary of about ₦2.26m–₦2.30m ($1,658–1,687).

Salary Increase for Senior Officers

According to BBC, senior officers such as Major Generals, Rear Admirals, and Air Vice Marshals previously earned around ₦1.15m ($851) monthly. Under the new arrangement, their salaries will rise by 30 percent, bringing their monthly earnings to between ₦1.49m and ₦1.5m. This equates to an annual salary of ₦17.9m–₦18m ($13,134–13,207).

Government’s Statement

Bayo Onanuga, spokesperson to President Bola Tinubu, confirmed that the increment will add an extra ₦26 billion to the military wage bill, raising the total annual expenditure from ₦660 billion to ₦924 billion.

President Tinubu stressed that the men and women who protect Nigerians in their homes deserve strong support and recognition as they carry out their duties to the nation.

This announcement comes less than a month after Defence Minister Christopher Musa revealed that the least-paid soldier was earning ₦100,000 monthly, an increase from ₦49,000 under previous administrations. That revelation sparked public debate, with many arguing that the amount was insufficient given the risks soldiers face daily.

New salary structure empowers military personnel from Privates to Major Generals. Photo credit: JorisBolome/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Defence Minister announces new salary of Nigerian soldiers

Legit.ng earlier reported that The Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, has confirmed that Nigerian soldiers now earn a minimum monthly salary of N100,000. He revealed this during an interview on News Central on Wednesday, ahead of its broadcast on the NC Exclusive programme.

Musa explained that the Federal Government recently reviewed the welfare of military personnel, leading to the pay rise. According to PUNCH, despite the improvement in salaries, Musa stressed that the military remains underfunded. Responding to a question on whether the current defence budget was adequate, he said: “It’s not enough.”

Source: Legit.ng